Lanka Premier League 2021, Dambulla Giants vs Kandy Warriors: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Dambulla Giants and the Kandy Warriors will cross swords in the second match of the Lanka Premier League 2021 on Monday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Giants, led by Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka, have a strong team at their disposal at the T20 championship. Niroshan Dickwella, Sohaib Maqsood and Najibullah Zadran are expected to play key roles for them in the tournament too.

Shanaka and Najibullah are fresh from playing in the T20 World Cup 2021, and should be high on confidence. Marchant de Lange is expected to lead their bowling attack after having a decent run in the T10 League. The team will also look up to the wily Imran Tahir.

The Warriors, meanwhile, led by Asela Gunaratne, have a blend of youth and experience in their ranks. Ahmed Shehzad and Cameron Delport are expected to deliver for them. Charith Asalanka had an outstanding campaign for the Lankans in the World Cup, and should be high on confidence.

Phillip Salt is also a destructive option for them at the top of the order. Lahiru Kumara, Al Amin Hossain and Mohammad Irfan are three of their genuine fast-bowling options. They also have the ambidextrous Kamindu Mendis, who is more than a handy batter as well.

Dambulla Giants vs Kandy Warriors Match Details

Match: Dambulla Giants vs Kandy Warriors, Match 2, Lanka Premier League 2021.

Date and Time: December 6 2021, Monday; 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Dambulla Giants vs Kandy Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch in Colombo is generally a good one for batting. However, as the game will be played during the day, the track could be a bit on the slower side. Chasing should remain the way forward for the captain winning the toss.

Dambulla Giants vs Kandy Warriors Weather Forecast

Conditions could be cloudy, with the temperatures ranging around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The heavens could open up too.

Dambulla Giants vs Kandy Warriors Probable XIs

Dambulla Giants

Niroshan Dickwella, Dilshan Munaweera, Kalana Perera, Sohaib Maqsood, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep, Marchant de Lange.

Kandy Warriors

Phillip Salt, Minod Bhanuka (WK), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Perera, Rovman Powell/Cameron Delport, Milinda Siriwardana, Kamindu Mendis, Asela Gunaratne (C), Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Mohammad Irfan.

Dambulla Giants vs Kandy Warriors Match Prediction

The Kings look like a power-packed unit. The Warriors are a strong team as well, but need to be at their best to defeat the Kings, who seem to be the favourites for this game on Monday.

Dambulla Giants vs Kandy Warriors Live Telecast details and Channel List

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

