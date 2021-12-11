Lanka Premier League 2021, Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Galle Gladiators and the Colombo Stars are set to cross swords in Match No.13 of the Lanka Premier League 2021 on Sunday, December 12. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the match.

The Gladiators, led by Bhanuka Rajapaksha, are placed second in the points table with five points from as many matches. However, they will be heading into their next game on the back of a five-wicket defeat at the hands of the Kandy Warriors on Saturday, December 11.

After electing to bat first, the Galle Gladiators managed to get themselves up to 127 for seven in 20 overs. Kusal Mendis and Samit Patel scored 44 and 36 respectively, but failed to take their team to a formidable score. The Warriors chased the target down in 18.4 overs.

The Colombo Stars, led by Dhananjaya de Silva, on the other hand, have slipped to the bottom of the points table. Having lost three games in a row after a win in their opener, the Stars have fallen apart. On Saturday, December 11, the Dambulla Giants beat them by 30 runs.

After opting to bat first, the Giants scored 139 for the loss of nine wickets. Ravi Rampaul and Jeffrey Vandersay were the pick of the Stars’ bowlers as they claimed three wickets apiece. Thereafter, Dinesh Chandimal scored an unbeaten 40-ball 65, but couldn’t take his team home.

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars match details:

Match: Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars, Match 13, Lanka Premier League 2021.

Date and Time: December 12, 2021, Sunday, 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars pitch report

The pitch in Colombo has been good for batting, but it has been a tad on the slower side as well. Under the floodlights, chasing should be the way forward.

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars weather forecast:

Conditions will be cloudy with chances of rain during the match. The temperature will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark.

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars probable XIs:

Galle Gladiators

Probable XI

Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Ben Dunk, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Samit Patel, Lahiru Madushanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara, Mohammad Amir.

Colombo Stars

Probable XI

Kusal Perera, Tom Banton, Ashan Priyanjan, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Rampaul, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars match prediction

The Colombo Stars have failed to get going in this tournament so far. The Galle Gladiators, on the contrary, have only done well in patches but should have enough to win this contest.

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

