Lanka Premier League 2021, Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Giants: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Galle Gladiators and the Dambulla Giants are set to cross swords in Match No.16 of the Lanka Premier League 2021 on Tuesday, December 14. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the game.

The Gladiators, led by Bhanuka Rajapaksha, have fallen down their perch in the ongoing tournament. From being the table-toppers, the Gladiators have slipped to third, having lost two games in a row. On December 12, the Colombo Stars beat them by 41 runs.

After being put in to field first, the Gladiators’ bowlers faltered as the Stars racked up a massive score of 162 for seven. Samit Patel and Dhananjaya Lakshan picked up two wickets apiece. Kusal Mendis scored 64, but the Gladiators were bowled out for 121.

The Giants, led by Dasun Shanaka, meanwhile, are second in the points table with seven points from six games. However, their net run rate of -1.155 is the worst among all participating teams. On Monday, December 13, the Jaffna Kings beat them by seven wickets.

The Giants were shot out for 69 in 14.1 overs after being put in to bat first. Barring Phil Salt and Tharindu Ratnayake, none of their batters got into double digits. Imran Tahir picked up two wickets as the Kings chased their target down in 9.2 overs and with 64 deliveries left.

Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Giants match details

Match: Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Giants, Match 14, Lanka Premier League 2021.

Date and Time: December 14, 2021, Tuesday; 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Giants pitch report

The pitch in Colombo has been good for batting, but it has also helped spinners to a large extent. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Giants weather forecast

Conditions could be cloudy on matchday, and there is a chance of rain as well. The temperature will likely be around the 27-degree Celsius mark.

Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Giants probable XIs

Galle Gladiators

Probable XI

Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Hafeez, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Samit Patel, Mohammed Shamaaz (wk), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Isuru Udana, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara, Mohammad Amir.

Dambulla Giants

Probable XI

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Philip Salt, Sohaib Maqsood, Tharindu Ratnayake, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Joshua Little, Imran Tahir.

Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Giants match prediction

Both the Giants and Gladiators will be going into this game after enduring thumping defeats. Both teams are pretty equally matched, but the chasing team will likely come up trumps.

Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Giants live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

