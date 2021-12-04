Lanka Premier League 2021, Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Galle Gladiators and the Jaffna Kings are set to cross swords in Match No.1 of the Lanka Premier League 2021 on Sunday, December 5. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the match.

The Gladiators, led by left-handed batter Bhanuka Rajapaksha, will go into the tournament as runners-up. Having lost all of their first five matches, the Gladiators looked out of sorts and went into the playoffs after winning two out of eight encounters.

Thereafter, they qualified for the final where they lost to the Jaffna Kings and then the Stallions. Danushka Gunathilaka was one of their top performers with the bat in hand. Mohammad Amir was also a key part of their bowling unit in the previous season of the event.

The Kings, on the other hand, became the champions after they beat the Gladiators by 53 runs. All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana are expected to pose a massive threat to opposition batters on the slow and low decks in Colombo.

Faf du Plessis and Rahmanullah Gurbaz played some blinders in the T10 League and they will need to step up as well. Avishka Fernando is a key part of the batting unit as well. Thisara Perera will continue leading the team after an impressive showing last time.

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings match details:

Match: Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings, Match 1, Lanka Premier League 2021

Date and Time: December 5 2021, Sunday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings pitch report:

The pitch in Colombo is expected to be good for batting but spinners may also extract quite a bit from the surface. Batting second should be the way forward.

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings weather forecast:

There is a chance of rain in the afternoon and the game could be delayed by a few minutes. Clouds and thunderstorms will be present throughout the day.

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings probable XIs:

Galle Gladiators

Probable XI

Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksha (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Mohammad Amir, Isuru Udana, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kevin Koththigoda, Dilshan Madushanka/Nuwan Thushara

Jaffna Kings

Probable XI

Upul Tharanga, Rahmanullah Gurbaz/Faf du Plessis, Avishka Fernando, Ashan Randika, Shoaib Malik, Chaturanga de Silva/Wanindu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera (C), Maheesh Theekshana, Usman Shinwari, Praveen Jayawickrama, Suranga Lakmal

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings match prediction:

Dew is expected to play a massive part in the game. Even a target around the 170-run mark may not be tough to chase down. The team, batting second, is expected to win the game.

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings live telecast details and channel list:

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Danushka Gunathilaka score a half-century? Yes No 3 votes so far