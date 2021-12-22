Lanka Premier League 2021 - Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Galle Gladiators will lock horns with the Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League final on December 23, 2021 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. Both sides look strong on paper and the final thus promises to be a cracker of a contest.

The Galle Gladiators were the first to reach the final. They comprehensively defeated the Jaffna Kings in the first qualifier.

Jaffna Kings skipper Thisara Perera won the toss and asked the Gladiators to bat first. Kusal Mendis led the charge with the bat at the top of the order as he helped his side post 188 on the board, losing five wickets in their 20 overs.

The bowlers then stepped up to knock over the Jaffna Kings on 124, winning the game by 64 runs. The Gladiators have been brilliant in the competition so far and will look to be at their best in the final.

Jaffna Kings, on the other hand, had to take the longer route to reach the final. After suffering a loss against the Galle Gladiators in the first qualifier, they faced the Dambulla Giants in the second qualifier, where they registered a convincing win.

After being asked to bat first, the Kings posted a massive 210 on the board, thanks to a brilliant century from Avishka Fernando. The bowlers then bowled brilliantly while defending the total as they picked up nine wickets to restrict the Giants to 187, winning the game by 23 runs.

The Kings will aim to exact revenge for their loss against the Gladiators and come out on top on Thursday.

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings Match Details:

Match: Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings, Final, Lanka Premier League 2021

Date and Time: December 23rd 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium is a belter of a track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match and fans can expect the final to be a high-scoring one.

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Hambantota are expected to range between 23 and 30 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings Probable XIs

Galle Gladiators

Contributions from Kusal Mendis (85) and Danushka Gunathilaka (55) helped them post 188 on the board against the Jaffna Kings in the first qualifier. Nuwan Thushara starred with the ball, picking up a fifer as they defended the total successfully to seal a berth in the final.

Probable XI

Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Samit Patel, Sahan Arachchige, Isuru Udana, Anwar Ali, Pulina Tharanga, Mohammad Amir, Nuwan Thushara

Jaffna Kings

A sensational century from Avishka Fernando (100 off 64 balls) and a quickfire fifty from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (70 off 40 balls) helped them post 210 on the board. Jayden Seals continued his rich form with the ball, picking up three wickets and he was well-supported by the other bowlers as they successfully defended the total.

Probable XI

Avishka Fernando, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ashan Randika, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Jayde Seales, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings Match Prediction

Both sides have been in good form in the competition so far and will look to come out all guns blazing for the final time on Thursday.

Galle Gladiators have a good balance to their side and are expected to lift the title on Thursday.

Prediction: Galle Gladiators to win this encounter.

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

