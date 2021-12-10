Lanka Premier League 2021, Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Warriors: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Galle Gladiators and the Kandy Warriors are set to cross swords in Match No.10 of the Lanka Premier League 2021 on Saturday, December 11. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the match.

The Gladiators, led by Bhanuka Rajapaksha, are sitting pretty on top of the points table with five points from four matches. Their net run rate of 0.762 is also the best among the participating teams in the tournament. Their previous game against the Dambulla Giants was called off due to rain.

After being put in to field first, the Gladiators bowlers did a reasonable job as the Giants scored 159 for seven. Nuwan Thushara and Noor Ahmad picked up two wickets apiece. Kusal Mendis scored an unbeaten five-ball 15 with one four and a six before the heavens opened up.

The Warriors, led by Angelo Perera, are in dire straits, having lost all three of their matches in the championship. Their net run rate of -0.842 is also the worst among the teams in the tournament. On Wednesday, December 8, the Jaffna Kings beat them by 14 runs – DLS Method.

In a rain-curtailed game, the Kings smashed 181 for six in 14 overs. Barring Shiraz Ahmed, who got three wickets, the other Warriors’ bowlers looked rusty. Rovman Powell smashed 61 off 19 with two fours and seven sixes but failed to take his team over the finishing line.

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Warriors match details:

Match: Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Warriors, Match 10, Lanka Premier League 2021

Date and Time: December 11, 2021, Monday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Warriors pitch report

The pitch in Colombo has behaved a tad indifferently in recent times. Even as some games have been high-scoring, run-making in the other games haven’t been easy. Chasing should be the way forward.

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Warriors weather forecast

Conditions will be cloudy with thunderstorms around. The temperature will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark. There is a chance of heavy rain during the course of the match.

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Warriors probable XIs

Galle Gladiators

Probable XI

Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Samit Patel, Lahiru Madushanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara, Suminda Lakshan

Kandy Warriors

Probable XI

Kennar Lewis, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Perera (c), Rovman Powell, TM Sampath, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sachindu Colombage, Al-Amin Hossain, Shiraz Ahmed

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Warriors match prediction

The Warriors have strained to garner even a single win in the tournament. Meanwhile, the Gladiators are the table-toppers and beating them won’t be easy. The Gladiators are firm favorites to win the game.

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Warriors live telecast details and channel list:

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

