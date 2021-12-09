Lanka Premier League 2021, Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report, and live streaming details

Match 9 of the Lanka Premier League 2021 sees the Jaffna Kings square off against the Colombo Stars. R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host this exciting contest.

The Jaffna Kings have won two of their three games and are sitting in second position in the points table. They defeated the Kandy Warriors in their last game, which was a rain-curtailed one.

After being asked to bat first, the Kings posted a mammoth 181 on the board in 14 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Kandy Warriors to 166, winning the game by 14 runs on the DLS method.

The Colombo Stars have played two games so far, winning one and losing one. After getting off to a winning start, they lost their next fixture against the Dambulla Giants.

Batting first, the Giants posted 195 on the board, losing six wickets. The Stars tried their level best but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they were knocked over on 177, falling short by 18 runs.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars Hinds Match Details:

Match: Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars, Match 9, Lanka Premier League 2021

Date and Time: December 10th 2021, Friday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars Pitch Report

The pitch at R.Premadasa Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this deck.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars Weather Forecast

The temperature in Colombo is expected to hover between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius. There is rain predicted in the afternoon.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars Probable XIs

Jaffna Kings

On the back of fifties from Avishka Fernando and Thisara Perera, the Kings posted 181 on the board in 14 overs against the Kandy Warriors in their last game. Jayden Seales picked up two wickets and the other bowlers stepped up to restrict the Warriors to 166, winning the game by 14 runs on DLS method.

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales

Colombo Stars

Dushmantha Chameera starred with the ball, picking up three wickets as the Giants managed to score 195 on the board. Every batter contributed with the bat but the lack of a big partnership resulted in them getting bundled out on 177, losing the game by 18 runs.

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Chandimal, Keemo Paul, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen-ul-Haq, Akila Dananjaya

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars Match Prediction

The Jaffna Kings defeated the Kandy Warriors in their last game and will be riding with confidence. The Colombo Stars lost to the Dambulla Giants and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

The Jaffna Kings look a well-settled unit and are expected to carry forward their winning momentum.

Prediction: Jaffna Kings to win this encounter.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

