Lanka Premier League 2021 - Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The first qualifier of the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2021 will see Jaffna Kings take on Galle Gladiators. The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota will host this high-octane clash.

Jaffna Kings finished atop the points table with 12 points. They won six of their eight to seal a berth in the first qualifier. They suffered a loss against Galle Gladiators in their last league game. The win over the Jaffna Kings in their last league game helped the Gladiators book their own place in the first qualifier against the Kings.

Galle Gladiators captain Bhanuka Rajapaksa won the toss and opted to bat first. The batters struggled to adapt to the conditions as they could only score 129 in their allotted 20 overs, losing eight wickets. It was a daunting task for their bowlers to defend this total. However, they rose to the challenge, restricting the Kings to 109.

Only three batters from the Kings got to double figures as they faltered in their chase. They need to be on their toes while facing the upbeat Gladiators in the first qualifier. The Gladiators, meanwhile, will look to carry forward their winning momentum in this clash.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Match Details

Match: Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators, Qualifier 1, Lanka Premier League 2021.

Date and Time: December 19th 2021, Sunday, 08:30 PM IST.

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium is a good track, especially for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Weather Forecast

The temperature in Hambantota is expected to hover between 24 to 31 degrees Celsius. There is rain predicted on Sunday, but a full game should ensue.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Probable XIs

Jaffna Kings

Wahab Riaz, Praveen Jayawickrama and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted the Gladiators to 129. Shoaib Malik top-scored with 23, but the other batters failed to step up as the Kings were knocked over for 109.

Probable XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Avishka Fernando, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shoaib Malik, Ashen Bandara, Thisara Perera (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Wahab Riaz, Suranga Lakmal, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Praveen Jayawickrama.

Galle Gladiators

There weren’t enough contributions from the batters as the Gladiators managed only 129 in their allotted twenty overs. Samit Patel and Noor Ahmad were good, picking up two wickets apiece, as they helped their team beat the Kings by 20 runs.

Probable XI

Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Sahan Arachchige, Samit Patel, Isuru Udana, Noor Ahmad, Pulina Tharanga, Mohammad Amir, Pramod Madushan.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Match Prediction

Both these teams met in their last league game, where the Gladiators beat the Kings by 20 runs. Both teams will come out all guns blazing on Sunday to seal a berth in the final.

Jaffna Kings have a good balance to their side, so expect them to come out on top on Sunday, despite their loss to the Kings in their last meeting.

Prediction: Jaffna Kings to win this game.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

