Lanka Premier League 2021, Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Warriors: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Jaffna Kings and the Kandy Warriors are set to cross swords in Match No.12 of the Lanka Premier League 2021 on Sunday, December 12. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the match.

The Kings, led by Thisara Perera, are placed at the top of the table with six points from four matches. They have well and truly been able to make amends after their 54-run loss at the hands of the Galle Gladiators. On December 10, they thumped the Colombo Stars by 93 runs.

In a rain-curtailed game, the Kings racked up 207 for six in 18 overs. Skipper Perera top-scored for them with an unbeaten 23-ball 57. Thereafter, the Kings’ bowlers shot the Stars out for 114 in 15.5 overs. Maheesh Theekshana and Wahab Riaz picked up four wickets apiece.

The Warriors, led by Angelo Perera, have managed to get themselves up from the bottom of the points table. After three losses on the trot, they defeated the Gladiators by five wickets on Saturday. After electing to bat first, the Gladiators put 127 runs on the board.

Kamindu Mendis was the pick of the Warriors’ bowlers with three scalps. Shiraz Ahmed and Nimesh Vimukhti got two scalps apiece. Thereafter, the Warriors chased the target down in 18.4 overs. England’s Ravi Bopara stayed unbeaten on 34 off 39 with three fours.

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Warriors match details

Match: Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Warriors, Match 12, Lanka Premier League 2021

Date and Time: December 12, 2021, Sunday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Warriors pitch report

The pitch in Colombo has been a fairly good one for batting. However, the bowlers have had their say as well. Chasing should remain the way forward.

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Warriors weather forecast

Conditions will be cloudy and there is a slight chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 31-degree Celsius mark.

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Warriors probable XIs

Jaffna Kings

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ashen Bandara, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Wahab Riaz, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana

Kandy Warriors

Probable XI

Charith Asalanka, TM Sampath, Angelo Perera (c), Kamindu Mendis, Tom Moores (wk), Ravi Bopara, Minod Bhanuka, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sachindu Colombage, Al-Amin Hossain, Shiraz Ahmed

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Warriors match prediction

Although the Warriors will be going into the game on the back of a win, it won’t be easy for them to defeat the table-toppers. The Kings will start as favorites.

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Warriors live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

