Lanka Premier League 2021, Kandy Warriors vs Colombo Stars: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

In the 15th match of the Lanka Premier League 2021, Kandy Warriors will lock horns against Colombo Stars at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

Kandy Warriors are struggling in the competition. They have managed only a single game in five games, and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They suffered a heavy loss against Jaffna Kings in their previous game. In a rain-curtailed fixture, the Warriors scored 94 in 12.2 overs before rain arrived.

The game was reduced to ten overs per side, and the Kings were set a target of 95. The Warriors bowlers failed to pick up wickets at regular intervals as the Kings chased down the total with eight deliveries to spare. The Warriors have failed to fire in unison, and will need to be at their absolute best against the Colombo Stars.

Colombo Stars, meanwhile, are fourth in the points table with four points to their name. They have won two of their five games, and need to gain some momentum. They beat Galle Gladiators in their last outing. Batting first, the Stars posted 162 runs on the board in the 18-overs per side contest.

Their bowlers then stepped up, and backed up their batters to knock over the Gladiators for 121. It was a convincing victory for the Stars, and they will look to keep performing the same way.

Kandy Warriors vs Colombo Stars Match Details

Match: Kandy Warriors vs Colombo Stars, Lanka Premier League 2021.

Date and Time: December 14th 2021, Tuesday; 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Kandy Warriors vs Colombo Stars Pitch Report

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium is a balanced one. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, so batters can play their strokes freely early on. The pitch tends to get slower as the game progresses, though, progressively assisting slow bowlers.

Kandy Warriors vs Colombo Stars Weather Forecast

The temperature in Colombo is expected to hover between 24 to 31 degrees Celsius on matchday. There is a high chance of rain on Tuesday, so we might witness rain-interruptions during the game.

Kandy Warriors vs Colombo Stars Probable XIs

Kandy Warriors

Charith Asalanka top-scored with 44 at the top of the order, helping his team score 94 in 12.2 overs. Nimesh Vimukthi, Binura Fernando and Sachindu Colombage picked up a wicket apiece. However, the Warriors failed to defend their total as the Kings chased it down with eight deliveries to spare.

Probable XI

Charith Asalanka, Ahmed Shehzad, Angelo Perera (c), Kamindu Mendis, Ravi Bopara, Tom Moores (wk), Minod Bhanuka, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sachindu Colombage, Shiraz Ahmed, Binura Fernando.

Colombo Stars

On the back of a 73 from Angelo Mathews, the Stars posted 162 on the board in their allotted 18 overs. In response, Naveen-ul-Haq was brilliant for the Stars, picking up three wickets to help knock over the Gladiators for only 121.

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Tom Banton, Ashan Priyanjan, Angelo Mathews (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Ravindu Fernando, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Rampaul.

Kandy Warriors vs Colombo Stars Match Prediction

Kandy Warriors lost to Jaffna Kings in their last game. Colombo Stars defeated Galle Gladiators comprehensively in their last outing, and will be high in confidence.

Colombo Stars have the winning momentum behind them, so expect them to beat Kandy Warriors on Tuesday.

Prediction: Colombo Stars to win this game.

Kandy Warriors vs Colombo Stars live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

