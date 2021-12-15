Lanka Premier League 2021, Kandy Warriors vs Dambulla Giants: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

In the 18th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021, the Kandy Warriors take on Dambulla Giants. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host this exciting contest.

Kandy Warriors are struggling in the competition, having won only a single game so far out of six and are reeling at the bottom of the table. They lost to the Colombo Stars in their last game, which was a close-fought contest.

After being asked to bat first, the Warriors’ batters failed to adapt to the conditions and could only manage a total of 146 in their 20 overs, losing nine wickets. The bowlers then tried hard and picked up five wickets but failed to hold their nerves in the end as the Stars chased down the total with two balls to spare.

The Dambulla Giants, meanwhile, are placed in third position in the points table. They have won three games and lost as many, with one game being washed out due to rain. They suffered a loss against the Galle Gladiators in their last game.

After the match was reduced to 14 overs per side due to rain, the Gladiators posted 134 on the board after being asked to bat first. The Giants lost five wickets and couldn’t chase down the total as they were restricted to 125, falling short by nine runs.

Kandy Warriors vs Dambulla Giants Match Details

Match: Kandy Warriors vs Dambulla Giants, Match 18, Lanka Premier League 2021.

Date and Time: December 16th 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Kandy Warriors vs Dambulla Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at the R. Premadasa Stadium is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. The bowlers are likely to go on a journey if they miss their mark and need to be on their toes while operating here.

Kandy Warriors vs Dambulla Giants Weather Forecast

The temperature in Colombo is expected to hover between 24 to 29 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted for Thursday but we hope it stays away and we get a full game.

Kandy Warriors vs Dambulla Giants Probable XIs

Kandy Warriors

Kennar Lewis (62) and Charith Asalanka (28) helped the Warriors get off to a solid start in their last game. But the other batters failed to contribute as the side only managed to score 146 in their 20 overs.

Nimesh Vimukthi picked up two wickets and the bowlers tried hard but failed to defend the total as they lost the game by five wickets.

Probable XI

Kennar Lewis, Charith Asalanka, Ahmed Shehzad, Tom Moores (wk), Angelo Perera (c), Kamindu Mendis, Ravi Bopara, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sachindu Colombage, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

Dambulla Giants

Imran Tahir was good with the ball for the Giants in their last game, picking up three wickets. Joshua Little too chipped in with two scalps as the Gladiators were restricted to 134 in their 14 overs.

Philip Salt (41) and Janith Liyanage (51) tried hard but failed to take their side home as the Giants fell short by nine runs.

Probable XI

Philip Salt, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Janith Liyanage, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Tharindu Ratnayake, Sachitha Jayathilake, Imran Tahir, Joshua Little.

Kandy Warriors vs Dambulla Giants Match Prediction

Both the Warriors and the Giants have lost their previous games and will look to get back to winning ways. The teams are expected to come out all guns blazing on Thursday and it will be a very good contest.

The Dambulla Giants look strong on paper and it won’t be a surprise if they beat the already bruised Kandy Warriors on Thursday.

Prediction: Dambulla Giants to win this encounter.

Kandy Warriors vs Dambulla Giants live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

