Lanka Premier League 2021, Kandy Warriors vs Galle Gladiators: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Kandy Warriors and the Galle Gladiators will cross swords in Match No. 5 of the Lanka Premier League 2021 on Tuesday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Warriors, led by Angelo Perera, didn’t make the best of starts to their campaign in the tournament. On Monday, the Dambulla Giants defeated them by 20 runs. After being put in to field first, their bowlers floundered big time as the Giants scored 190 for seven.

Lahiru Kumara picked up three wickets but Phil Salt’s 27-ball 64 blew away the Warriors. Rovman Powell scored 42 off 21 in the run-chase with one four and four sixes but his effort went in vain. Sachindu Colombage also made 27 but couldn’t take his team over the line.

The Gladiators, led by Bhanuka Rajapaksha, didn’t start on a happy note. On Monday, the Colombo Stars defeated them by four wickets. After opting to bat first, the Gladiators huffed and puffed to 116 for eight in 20 overs. Ben Dunk scored 38 off 25 with four fours and one six.

The Stars almost made a meal of what looked like a simple run-chase to start with. Nuwan Thushara and Pulina Tharanga picked up two wickets apiece but their efforts couldn’t take the Gladiators home. The Stars chased the target down in 17.3 overs with 15 balls to spare.

Kandy Warriors vs Galle Gladiators Match Details

Match: Kandy Warriors vs Galle Gladiators, Match 5, Lanka Premier League 2021

Date and Time: December 7, 2021, Monday; 03:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Kandy Warriors vs Galle Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch in Colombo has been a decent batting strip thus far in the tournament. The spinners have also extracted quite a bit from the track. Chasing should be the preferred option for the team that wins the toss.

Kandy Warriors vs Galle Gladiators Weather Forecast

The conditions are expected to be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be around the 27-degree Celsius mark with the humidity not on the higher side.

Kandy Warriors vs Galle Gladiators Probable XIs

Kandy Warriors

Kennar Lewis, Asela Gunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Angelo Perera (c), Ishan Jayaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Al-Amin Hossain, Lahiru Kumara, Sachindu Colombage

Galle Gladiators

Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Samit Patel, Lahiru Madushanka, Isuru Udana, Pulina Tharanga, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara

Kandy Warriors vs Galle Gladiators Match Prediction

The Gladiators beat the Jaffna Kings to begin their journey in the tournament but then lost to the Colombo Stars. They have bowled well in both games. However, the Gladiators are slight favorites for the upcoming contest.

Kandy Warriors vs Galle Gladiators Live Telecast details and Channel List

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

