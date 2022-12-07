The Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings are set to lock horns on Wednesday, December 7 in Match 3 of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

The Giants are yet to get their hands on the coveted trophy. They advanced to the playoffs last year but lost to eventual champion Jaffna Kings in Qualifier 2 after beating the Colombo Stars in the Eliminator. The Giants will be looking to get off to a winning start.

The Giants have a strong squad at their disposal. Sikandar Raza is currently among the top all-rounders in world cricket. Haider Ali can take any team off to flying starts. The bowling attack, consisting of Noor Ahmad and Paul van Meekeren, is also pretty strong.

The Kings, led by Thisara Perera, on the other hand, started their campaign with a 24-run win over the Galle Gladiators. After huffing and puffing to 137 in 19.5 overs, they bowled their opponent out for 113. Binura Fernando picked up three wickets.

Dunith Wellalage scored 30 runs and also did well with the ball. Vijaykanth was also effective. Shoaib Malik and Dhananjaya de Silva also performed well with the bat, having scored 30 and 29 runs respectively.

Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings Match Details

Match: Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings, Match 3

Date and Time: December 7, 2022, Tuesday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings Pitch Report

The pitch in Hambantota has been tricky for batting. Chasing hasn't been easy by any means. Teams may look to bat first after winning the toss. Spinners are most likely to come into play.

Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Conditions will be pleasant and the temperature will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won't be on the higher side.

There is no chance of rain for the time being, although 100 percent cloud cover will be there. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity not on the higher side.

Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings Probable XIs

Dambulla Giants

Probable XI

Haider Ali, Kalana Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Abell, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka (C), Ramesh Mendis, Pramod Madhusha, Noor Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren, Lahiru Kumara

Jaffna Kings

Probable XI

Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Thisara Perera (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, James Fuller, Shoaib Malik, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Binura Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk)

Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings Prediction

Jaffna Kings have a strong bowling attack and they showed it in the first match itself. They will once again be the favorites when they meet the Giants on Wednesday.

Prediction: Jaffna Kings to win the match.

Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

