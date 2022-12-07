Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons are set to lock horns on Wednesday, December 7 in Match 4 of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

The Gladiators, led by Kusal Mendis, found themselves in a strong position against the Jaffna Kings in their opening match on Monday. After opting to field first, they bowled defending champions Kings out for 137 in 19.5 overs.

Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Iftikhar Ahmed and Nuwan Pradeep picked up two wickets apiece. Skipper Mendis scored 51 and put the Gladiators in command. However, the fall of regular wickets kept pushing them back. In the end, they lost by 24 runs.

The Falcons, led by Wanindu Hasaranga, on the other hand, started in a stupendous manner. They beat the Colombo Stars by 109 runs and got their net run rate to as high as 5.45. After being put in to bat first, the Falcons racked up a huge score of 199 on the board.

Andre Fletcher scored a century and was also involved in a 156-run stand for the opening wicket with Pathum Nissanka. Thereafter, Wanindu Hasaranga picked up the first ever hat-trick in the history of the LPL and guided his team through to victory.

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons Match Details

Match: Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons, Match 4

Date and Time: December 7, 2022, Tuesday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons Pitch Report

The pitch in Hambantota wasn't an easy one for batters on the first day and it isn't expected to change a whole lot. Spinners are likely to get a lot of assistance from the surface. Batting first should be the way forward.

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain, at least for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark with the humidity not on the higher side. Dew may not play a big part in the game.

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons Probable XIs

Galle Gladiators

Probable XI

Kusal Mendis (c), Azam Khan (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shammu Ashan, Movin Subasingha, Imad Wasim, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwan Pradeep, Wahab Riaz

Kandy Falcons

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher (wk), Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Isuru Udana, Ashian Daniel, Zahoor Khan

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons Prediction

Both teams have powerful bowling units and it won't be easy for batters to counter them. The team, batting first, should be able to come up trumps in the night match at Hambantota

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Poll : Wanindu Hasaranga to pick up 2+ wickets? Yes No 0 votes