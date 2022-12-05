Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 1, Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators are set to lock horns on Tuesday, 6 December, in Match 1 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

The Jaffna Kings, led by Thisara Perera, are the defending champions and a lot would be expected of them. In fact, Jaffna also won the LPL in the inaugural season under Perera's leadership. Even this time, they are among the strongest contenders to win the title.

The batting line-up, consisting of the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shoaib Malik, and others, is strong. Their bowling unit is also power-packed. The Kings also have useful all-rounders in their ranks in the form of Dunith Wellalage and James Neesham.

The Gladiators, led by Kusal Mendis, also have a formidable squad at their disposal. Mendis and Perera form one of the strongest opening pairs of the tournament. Azam Khan played some sparkling knocks in the Abu Dhabi T10 League and is expected to play in the middle order.

Iftikhar Ahmed can use the long handle to good effect and is also a handy bowling option. Imad Wasim has been out of the Pakistan team, but has played critical roles for his sides in domestic leagues.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Match Details

Match: Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators, Match 1

Date and Time: December 6th, 2022, Tuesday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch in Hambantota is generally an excellent one for batting. The track isn't expected to change much, but spinners are likely to come into play. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward as chasing isn't expected to be difficult.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Weather Forecast

There will be around 40 to 50 percent chance of rain, which could lead to short delays. Cloud cover will be there throughout. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the high 70s.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Probable XIs

Jaffna Kings

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dhananjaya de Silva, Shoaib Malik, Dunith Wellalage, Thisara Perera (C), James Neesham, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando

Galle Gladiators

Probable XI

Kusal Mendis (C), Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Nimesh Vimukthi, Movin Subasingha, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Mohammad Hasnain/Anwar Ali

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Prediction

The Kings are the defending champions and have a strong squad this time around also. It won't be a surprise if they come up trumps against the Gladiators and start their campaign on a stupendous note.

Prediction: Jaffna Kings to win the match.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

