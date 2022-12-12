Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 10, Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings are set to lock horns on Monday, December 12, in Match 10 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele.

The Kings, captained by Thisara Perera, started their tournament with two wins in a row before losing to the Kandy Falcons in a thrilling encounter. However, they beat Dambulla Aura by 51 runs in their last match and got back to winning ways.

After being put in to bat first, the Kings racked up a massive score of 240 for the loss of four wickets on the back of Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 35-ball knock of 73. Thereafter, Binura Fernando's four-wicket haul restricted the Aura to 189 for the loss of eight wickets.

The Stars, led by Angelo Mathews, haven't had the best of campaigns thus far. They are placed fourth in the points table with one win out of three matches. Their net run rate of -2.083 is the worst among all five participating teams.

They lost to the Galle Gladiators by 25 runs in their previous game. After being asked to chase down 175, the Stars could only manage 149 for the loss of seven wickets. Niroshan Dickwella scored a 44-ball 58, but his knock went in vain.

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Match Details

Match: Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings, Match 10

Date and Time: December 12 2022, Monday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Pitch Report

The pitch in Pallekele has been a sporting one thus far. Since the match will be played under the floodlights, batting second should be the way forward. An overly high-scoring match doesn't seem to be in the offing.

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Playing conditions will be pleasant, with temperatures around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high 80s.

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Probable XIs

Colombo Stars

Probable XI

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Navod Paranavithana, Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal, Karim Janat, Dominic Drakes, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq

Jaffna Kings

Probable XI

Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera (c), Suminda Lakshan, Dunith Wellalage, Shoaib Malik, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Dilshan Madushan

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Prediction

The Jaffna Kings have won three out of their four matches and are clearly in form. Placed second in the points table below the Kandy Falcons, the Kings are favorites to come up trumps against the Stars.

Prediction: Jaffna Kings to win the match.

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Poll : Niroshan Dickwella to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes