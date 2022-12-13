Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 11, Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Dambulla Aura will take on the Kandy Falcons in the 11th match of the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will play host to this exciting contest.

Dambulla Aura are placed at the bottom of the points table. They have lost all three of their games so far, with their most recent loss coming against the Jaffna Kings.

After electing to bowl first, the Aura bowlers struggled as the Kings posted a mammoth 240 on the board. In reply, skipper Dasun Shanaka (44) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (38) tried hard but it wasn’t enough as they finished their innings on 189/8 to lose the game by 51 runs.

Kandy Falcons, on the other hand, are sitting in second position on the points table with six points to their name. They have won three out of four games so far. They suffered their first defeat of the tournament against the Galle Gladiators in their last game.

Batting first, the Gladiators posted 153 on the board. Carlos Brathwaite and Isuru Udana bowled brilliantly for the Falcons and picked up three and two wickets, respectively. Ashen Bandara (41*) and Chamika Karunaratne (32) played good cameos lower down the order but they ultimately fell short by 12 runs.

Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons Match Details:

Match: Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons, Match 11, Lanka Premier League 2022

Date and Time: December 13 2022, Tuesday, 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely on to the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The spinners may come into play in the latter stages of the game.

Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Pallekele are expected to hover between 18 and 30 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons Probable XIs

Dambulla Aura

We may see Ramesh Mendis replace Tharindu Ratnayake on Tuesday.

Probable XI

Shevon Daniel, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jordan Cox (wk), Ravindu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (c), Tom Abell, Dushan Hemantha, Ramesh Mendis, Sikandar Raza, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan

Kandy Falcons

We may see Fabian Allen get back into the side in place of Ashan Priyanjan.

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Ashian Daniel, Zahoor Khan

Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons Match Prediction

Dambulla Aura are struggling in this competition and will be eyeing their first win when they take on the Kandy Falcons on Tuesday. The Falcons, meanwhile, are coming off a loss and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Kandy Falcons look strong on paper and have had a way better record so far this season than their opponents. They are expected to beat Dambulla Aura on Tuesday.

Prediction: Kandy Falcons to win this encounter.

Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

