Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 12, Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Galle Gladiators will lock horns with the Colombo Stars in the 12th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Galle Gladiators are placed in the middle of the points table. They have won two games and lost as many so far and have four points under their belt. They beat the Kandy Falcons by 12 runs in their previous fixture.

Batting first, on the back of contributions from Thanuka Dabare (70) and Nuwanidu Fernando (56), the Gladiators posted 153 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Falcons to 141 to win the game. Nuwan Thushara and Lakshan Sandakan picked up two wickets each for the Gladiators.

The Colombo Stars, meanwhile, are struggling a bit in this year’s competition. They sit below the Gladiators in the points table, with two points to their name. They have only managed to win a single game out of four so far.

The Stars lost to the Jaffna Kings by six runs in their last game. After electing to bowl first, the Stars struggled as the Kings finished their innings on 178/5. Benny Howell picked up two wickets for the Stars.

In reply, skipper Angelo Mathews (73* off 38 balls) and Howell (43 off 20 balls) tried hard but it wasn’t enough as they fell short in the end.

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars Match Details:

Match: Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars, Match 12, Lanka Premier League 2022

Date and Time: December 13 2022, Tuesday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium gets better to bat on under the lights. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface. The batters enjoy batting in the night games as the ball comes nicely on to the bat.

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Pallekele are expected to range between 18 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars Probable XIs

Galle Gladiators

The Gladiators aren't likely to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c), Lahiru Udara, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Nuwanidu Fernando, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara, Lakshan Sandakan

Colombo Stars

We may see Jeffrey Vandersay come in place of Seekkuge Prasanna for their clash against the Gladiators.

Probable XI

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Dinesh Chandimal, Navod Paranavithana, Nishan Madushka, Charith Asalanka, Benny Howell, Dominic Drakes, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kasun Rajitha

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars Match Prediction

The Gladiators are coming off a win in their last game whereas the Stars lost a hard-fought contest against the Kings. The Stars will thus have to fire in unison to challenge the high-flying Gladiators on Tuesday.

Galle Gladiators look like a settled unit and have the winning momentum behind them. They are expected to come out on top in the upcoming contest.

Prediction: Galle Gladiators to win this encounter.

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

