Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 5, Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Dambulla Aura and the Colombo Stars are set to lock horns on Thursday, December 8, in Match 5 of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022. The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota will host this contest.

The Stars, led by Angelo Mathews, are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a disastrous net run rate of -5.450. They will go into the match after a 109-run defeat at the hands of Wanindu Hasaranga's Kandy Falcons.

After being asked to chase down 200, the Stars were bowled out for 90. Colombo's batters simply couldn't deal with Hasaranga's guile as he picked up a four-wicket haul, including the first ever hat-trick in Lanka Premier League history.

Meanwhile, the Aura, captained by Dasun Shanaka, had a tough time in their opening match as well. They were handed a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions, the Jaffna Kings.

Jordan Cox's 22-ball 43 took them to 121 for the loss of nine wickets. Thereafter, their bowlers failed to make any sort of an impact as the Kings chased the target down in 15.4 overs.

Up against a wall, it remains to be seen how the Aura make a comeback in this year's Lanka Premier League.

Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Stars Match Details

Match: Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Stars, Match 5, Lanka Premier League 2022.

Date and Time: December 8, 2022, Thursday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Stars Pitch Report

The pitch in Hambantota hasn't been an overly good one for batting. Since it's an afternoon match, spinners are most likely to come into play. Batting first should be the way forward for teams.

Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Stars Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 70s and not on the higher side.

Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Stars Probable XIs

Dambulla Aura

Probable XI

Shevon Daniel, Jordan Cox (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Madushanka, Sikandar Raza, Lahiru Kumara, Chaturanga de Silva, Noor Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren.

Colombo Stars

Probable XI

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Ravi Bopara, Muditha Lakshan, Benny Howell, Keemo Paul, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dominic Drakes, Suranga Lakmal.

Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Stars Prediction

Both teams started their Lanka Premier League 2022 campaign with big losses and will be a tad low on confidence. The Aura's batting seems to be in a slightly better shape compared to their opponents and that could help them win this contest.

Prediction: Dambulla Aura to win the match.

Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Stars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Six.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

