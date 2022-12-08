Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 6, Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings are set to lock horns on Thursday, December 8, in Match 6 of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022. The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota will host this contest.

The Falcons, led by Wanindu Hasaranga, have been on an absolute rampage thus far. Having won both their matches, the team sit at the top of the Lanka Premier League points table with a net run rate of +3.925. They defeated Galle Gladiators by five wickets in their previous match.

Carlos Braithwaite picked up four wickets for 14 runs and helped the Falcons restrict the Gladiators to 121/8. Thereafter, Kamindu Mendis scored 44 and guided the Falcons past the finish line with five overs to spare.

Meanwhile, the Kings, captained by Thisara Perera, have also won two matches in a row with a net run rate of +1.412. They have every chance of going to the top of the Lanka Premier League table if they beat the Falcons. Jaffna beat the Dambulla Aura by nine wickets in their previous game.

Maheesh Theekshana and Vijaykanth Viyaskanth picked up three wickets apiece and helped their team restrict the Aura to 121/9. Sadeera Samarawickrama and Avishka Fernando scored half-centuries in the second innings to take their team to victory.

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Match Details

Match: Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings, Match 6, Lanka Premier League 2022.

Date and Time: December 10, 2022, Saturday, 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium.

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Pitch Report

The pitch in Hambantota isn't expected to be batting friendly and shot-making won't be easy by any means. Spinners are most likely to get some help from the surface.

Batting first after winning the toss should be the preferred option for both teams.

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain, at least for the time being, although a fair amount of cloud cover will be present. Temperatures will hover around the 28-degree Celsius mark.

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Probable XIs

Kandy Falcons

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher (wk), Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Carlos Brathwaite, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Fabian Allen, Isuru Udana, Ashian Daniel, Zahoor Khan.

Jaffna Kings

Probable XI

Avishka Fernando, Ashan Randika, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Dunith Wellalage, James Fuller, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Zaman Khan.

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Prediction

Both the Kandy Falcons and the Jaffna Kings are unbeaten and have shown their potential in this year's Lanka Premier League. However, the Falcons seem to have a stronger bowling lineup compared to their opponents and are marginal favorites to win this match.

Prediction: Kandy Falcons to win this match.

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Six.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

