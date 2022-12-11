Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 7, Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Galle Gladiators and Colombo Stars will lock horns in the seventh game of the Lanka Premier League on Sunday (December 11) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The Gladiators, led by top-order batter Kusal Mendis, haven't made the greatest of starts. Having lost both their games, they're languishing at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -1.579.

They're coming off a five-wicket defeat against Wanindu Hasaranga's Kandy Falcons. After opting to bat first, the Gladiators only managed 121-8, which Kandy chased down without breaking a sweat.

Meanwhole, the Stars, led by Angelo Mathews, are in the middle of the standings with two points and a poor net run rate of -2.500. They strated their campaign with a 109-run defeat against Kandy Falcons, where Hasaranga picked up a hat-trick.

However, they made amends with a nine-run win over Dambulla Aura. Niroshan Dickwella won the Player of the Match for scoring 61 off 42 with the help of eight fours and two sixes. The Aura will now try to continue their momentum.

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Match Details

Match: Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators, Match 7

Date and Time: December 11, 2022, Sunday; 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch in Dambulla is expected to be a sporty one. Spinners are likely to extract a lot of turn from the surface. Batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward for both teams.

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Weather Forecast

It should be cloudy with around 20 percent chance of rain. The temperature is unlikely to be on the higher side, while the humidity should be in the 80s.

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Probable XIs

Colombo Stars

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal, Navod Paranavithana, Karim Janat, Dominic Drakes, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq

Galle Gladiators

Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c), Azam Khan (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Movin Subasingha, Imad Wasim, Pulina Tharanga, Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Prediction

The Stars won their last game but weren't clinical by any stretch of imagination. So, it's a golden chance for the Gladiators to get on the points table.

Prediction: The team batting first to win

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Get India vs Bangladesh Live Score for 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all updates on IND vs BAN.

Poll : Kusal Mendis to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes