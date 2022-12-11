Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 8, Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Aura: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Dambulla Aura and Jaffna Kings will lock horns on Sunday (December 11) in the eighth game of the Lanka Premier League at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele.

The Kings, captained by Thisara Perera, are second in the points table with two points and a net run rate of 0.927. After winning their first two games, they lost to Wanindu Hasaranga's Kandy Falcons by three wickets on Saturday

After being put in to bat first, the Kings scored 147-7. Avishka Fernando scored 31, while Shoaib Malik and Dunith Wellalage complemented him well. The Falcons had to play out of their skins but went past the finish line off the last ball.

Meanwhile, the Aura, led by Dasun Shanaka, are yet to open their account in the tournament following two losses in as many games. Their net run rate of -1.112 isn't the best in the tournament too.

They're coming off a nine-run loss to Colombo Stars. Lahiru Kumara picked up four wickets, but the Stars gave the Aura a challenging target of 166. Many Aura batters got starts, but none of them played a substantial knock.

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Aura Match Details

Match: Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Aura, Match 8

Date and Time: December 8, 2022, Thursday; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Aura Pitch Report

The pitch in Pallekele has been a sporting one, but at night, it tends to get better for batting. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for both teams.

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Aura Weather Forecast

There could be a 10% chance of rain during the game. The temperatures could be around the 21-degree Celsius mark and the humidity in the 90s.

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Aura Probable XIs

Jaffna Kings

Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Avishka Fernando, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera (c), James Fuller, Shoaib Malik, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Zaman Khan

Dambulla Aura

Jordan Cox (wk), Shevon Daniel, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka (c), Lahiru Madushanka, Chaturanga de Silva, Tom Abell, Tharindu Ratnayake, Noor Ahmad, Lahiru Kumara

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Aura Prediction

After winning two games, the Kings fell short agonisingly against the Falcons. The Aura, meanwhile, haven't been in the best of form too, so the Kings are expected to return to winning ways.

Prediction: Jaffna Kings to win

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Aura Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Get India vs Bangladesh Live Score for 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all updates on IND vs BAN.

Poll : Sikandar Raza to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes