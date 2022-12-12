Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 9, Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Kandy Falcons and Galle Gladiators are set to lock horns on Monday, December 12, in Match 9 of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele.

The Falcons, led by Wanindu Hasaranga, are currently placed at the top of the points table with victories in all three of their matches so far.Their net run rate of 2.579 shows how good they have been. They will go into the contest after beating the Jaffna Kings by three wickets in their most recent match.

After being put in to bat first, the Kings racked up a decent score of 147 for the loss of seven wickets. Isuru Udana, Hasaranga and Fabian Allen picked up two wickets apiece. Thereafter, the Falcons scored 16 runs off the last over from James Fuller to get past the finish line.

The Gladiators, led by Kusal Mendis, on the other hand, started their campaign with two defeats in a row. However, they made amends by beating Colombo Stars by 25 runs on Sunday. They moved to third place in the points table with the win.

The Gladiators put up a decent score of 174 for the loss of six wickets. Lahiru Udara scored 45 runs and was their standout batter. Thereafter, the Gladiators restricted the Stars to 149 to open their account in the T20 championship.

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators Match Details

Match: Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators, Match 9

Date and Time: December 12 2022, Monday, 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch in Pallekele has been a sporting one. Spinners are most likely to come into play and batters need to be careful while playing shots on the up. Batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 70s. There is no chance of rain for the time being.

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators Probable XIs

Kandy Falcons

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Ashian Daniel, Zahoor Khan,

Galle Gladiators

Probable XI

Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara, Wahab Riaz, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Udara

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators Prediction

The Falcons are the firm favorites to win the contest, having not lost a single match so far. In their previous meeting, they beat the Gladiators by five wickets. The Gladiators need to put their best foot forward.

Prediction: Kandy Falcons to win the match.

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Poll : Wanindu Hasaranga to pick up 2+ wickets? Yes No 0 votes