Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Andre Fletcher and Carlos Brathwaite lead the charts - Updated after Match 12

Galle Gladiators faced the Colombo Stars in the 12th match of the Lanka Premier League 2022. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele hosted this nail-biting contest.

The Gladiators were asked to bat first and they posted 193 on the board, thanks to contributions from Kusal Mendis (72) and Asad Shafiq (58). Naveen-ul-Haq picked up two wickets for the Stars as they picked up five in total.

In reply, Dinesh Chandimal (63) and Charith Asalanka (46) contributed which helped them take the game to the last over. Ravi Bopara held his nerves and remained unbeaten on 31 off just 12 balls to take his side across the line on the last ball. Nuwan Thushara and Anwar Ali picked up three scalps each but the Gladiators failed to defend the total.

Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Runs List

Andre Fletcher is the current leading run scorer in the LPL 2022

Andre Fletcher of Kandy Falcons continues to top the list of the most runs of the Lanka Premier League 2022. The right-handed opener has scored 185 runs in five matches and averages 46.25 with the bat. He has scored a century in his first match and is in rich form with the bat.

Fletcher’s opening partner Pathum Nissanka is placed at the second position. Nissanka has scored 177 runs in five games at an average of 35.40. He along with Fletcher are giving Falcons solid starts. Avishkar Fernando of Jaffna Kings also has 177 runs to his name and sits below Nissanka in the most runs list of the Lanka Premier League 2022.

Galle Gladiators’ skipper Kusal Mendis scored 72 off 49 balls against the Stars and has taken his tally to 177 in five games. He has jumped to the fourth spot and is leading the Gladiators from the front. He will be eager to keep contributing in their upcoming clashes.

Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 12

Kandy Falcons’ Carlos Brathwaite is the leading wicket-taker in the Lanka Premier League 2022. He has picked up 11 wickets in five games at an average of 8.82. He is bowling at an economy rate of 6.06 and is leading the bowling attack of the Falcons brilliantly.

Nuwan Thushara of Galle Gladiators starred with the ball in their clash against the Stars. He bowled beautifully and finished with figures of 3/29 in his four overs. He now has nine wickets to his name in the competition and sits below Brathwaite in the most wickets list.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth of Jaffna Kings has grabbed eight wickets in four games and is placed below Thushara. He averages 11.88 with the ball and has an economy rate of 5.94. He is playing a vital role for the Kings and will look to add a few more to his tally in the next outing.

