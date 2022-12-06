Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Andre Fletcher and Wanindu Hasaranga lead the charts - Updated after Match 2

Kandy Falcons beat the Colombo Stars in the second match of the Lanka Premier League 2022. The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota hosted this encounter where the Falcons grabbed two points to get off to a winning start.

Colombo Stars skipper Angelo Mathews won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision backfired as the Falcons posted a mammoth 199 on the board, thanks to a scintillating century from Andre Fletcher (102* off 67 balls) and a fifty from Pathum Nissanka (71off 41). Seekkuge Prasanna picked up the lone wicket for the Stars.

Chasing 200, none of the Stars batters got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually got bundled out on 90. Wanindu Hasaranga picked up four wickets and was supported by Fabian Allen who chipped in with a couple of scalps as they completed a comprehensive win.

Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Runs List

Andre Fletcher of Kandy Falcons has jumped to the top spot in the most runs list of the Lanka Premier League 2022. He smashed a fantastic century against the Colombo Stars in his opening fixture and sits comfortably at the top of the list with 102 runs to his name.

Fletcher’s opening partner Pathum Nissanka sits at the second position in the most runs list. Nissanka scored 71 runs against the Stars and looked good in the middle. He is in rich form with the bat and will look to add more in his next outing.

Kusal Mendis of Galle Gladiators is placed behind Nissanka with 51 runs to his name. He held the Gladiators’ innings from one end and brought up his fifty but lacked support from the other end as they fell short of the target by 24 runs. He will be looking to step up and contribute in their second game.

Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 2

Kandy Falcons’ skipper Wanindu Hasaranga is the current leading wicket-taker in the Lanka Premier League 2022. The leg-spinner picked up a hat-trick against the Stars and finished with four wickets to his name. He gave away only 14 runs in his three overs and led from the front for the Falcons.

Binura Fernando of Jaffna Kings sits below Hasaranga in the most wickets list. The pacer has picked up three wickets in his opening fixture against the Galle Gladiators and played a big role in them getting off to a winning start. He conceded only 22 runs in his three overs and also bowled a maiden.

Fabian Allen sits below Fernando in the most wickets list of the Lanka Premier League 2022. The left-arm spinner picked up two wickets, giving away only a single run against the Colombo Stars. He is a key member of the Kandy Falcons and will be eager to add a few more when he takes the field next time.

