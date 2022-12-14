Lanka Premier League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars, Match 12

Match 12 of the Lanka Premier League 2022 was a close-fought contest. The Colombo Stars beat the Galle Gladiators by two wickets at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

With this win, the Stars get back to winning ways. They registered their second win of the competition and have taken their tally to four points. They sit at the fourth position below the Gladiators who also have four points but pip the Stars on the net run rate. The Gladiators have a net run rate of -0.323 as opposed to -1.270 of the Stars.

Kandy Falcons are the table toppers, having won four games out of five. They have eight points to their name and have a better net run rate than the Jaffna Kings who are placed below the Falcons. The Kings have also won four games and have eight points under their belt.

Dambulla Aura are really struggling in this year’s competition. They have played four games so far and yet to register a single win. They have a net run rate of -2.240 and are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

Colombo Stars beat the Galle Gladiators in a thriller of a contest

The Gladiators were asked to bat first, and on the back of a solid partnership between Kusal Mendis (72 off 49 balls) and Asad Shafiq (58 off 33 balls), they posted a mammoth 193 on the board in their quota of 20 overs. The Stars picked up five wickets in total, with Naveen-ul-Haq finishing with two. Kasun Rajitha and Seekkuge Prasanna also chipped in with a wicket each.

Chasing a mammoth total, Dinesh Chandimal (63 off 33 balls) and Charith Asalanka (46 off 38 balls) led the charge. It laid a solid platform for them as they kept scoring at a brisk rate. Just when the Gladiators bounced back in the game with quick wickets, Benny Howell (22 off 9 balls), Ravi Bopara (31* off 12 balls) and Seekkuge Prasanna (14 off 6 balls) played brilliant cameos to take their side across the line.

Bopara kept his cool in the final moments of the game and took his side across the line on the last ball to win the game by two wickets. Nuwan Thushara and Anwar Ali picked up three wickets each for the Galle Gladiators but they were unsuccessful in defending the total. With this, the Stars grabbed their second win in the Lanka Premier League 2022.

