Lanka Premier League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons, Match 6

Kandy Falcons, captained by Wanindu Hasaranga, continued their stupendous run in the ongoing edition of the Lanka Premier League. On Saturday, December 10, they defeated Jaffna Kings by three wickets at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The Falcons, therefore, stayed unbeaten in the tournament, having won all three of their matches thus far. They stayed at the top of the points table

The Hasaranga-led side possesses a net run rate of +2.579. The Kings, on the other hand, stayed in the second place with four points and a net run rate of +0.927.

Kandy Falcons goes past Jaffna Kings in a thrilling LPL 2022 match

After being put in to bat first, the Kings put up a score of 147 for a loss of seven wickets. Avishka Fernando top-scored for them with 31. Shoaib Malik and Dunith Wellalage contributed 28 and 20 respectively.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 16 before Fabian Allen accounted for his wicket. Isuru Udana, Allen and Wanindu Hasaranga picked up two wickets apiece.

Zahoor Khan was also impressive after he picked up the important wicket of Wellalage and gave away only 28 runs in his quota of four overs.

The Falcons found the going tough in their run-chase. Pathum Nissanka scored 29 runs off 24 balls with the help of two fours. Andre Fletcher and Kamindu Mendis got starts before getting out.

Ashen Bandara scored 44 runs off 39 balls with three fours, but the Falcons retired him with 16 runs to win off the last over. Udana was sent to the middle instead.

Chamika Karunaratne, who lost his teeth and had 30 stitches after injury in the previous game, hit two sixes off James Fuller to bring the target down to four off the last four balls. In the end, the Falcons went past the finish line off the last ball.

Get India vs Bangladesh Live Score for 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all updates on IND vs BAN.

Poll : 0 votes