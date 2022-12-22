Lanka Premier League 2022, Qualifier 2, Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The second qualifier of the Lanka Premier League 2022 will see the Kandy Falcons take on the Colombo Stars at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday. The winner of this clash will lock horns against the Jaffna Kings in the final on Friday.

The Kandy Falcons faced the Jaffna Kings in the first qualifier. It was a rain-marred contest, and the Falcons suffered a loss as the Kings sealed a berth in the final.

After electing to bat first, Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 35 at the top of the order as the Falcons posted 143 on the board. Defending it, Carlos Brathwaite picked up two wickets, but they conceded 98 runs in 11 overs. Rain arrived, and no further play was possible. The Kings won the game by 24 runs on the DLS method. The Falcons will have to be on their toes to get back to winning ways.

The Colombo Stars, meanwhile, defeated the Galle Gladiators in the Eliminator the other night to stay alive in the competition. It was a solid performance from them in a rain-curtailed fixture of 18 overs per side.

Bowling first, the Stars’ bowlers bowled brilliantly and restricted the Gladiators to 108/9. Benny Howell picked up three wickets, whereas Kasun Rajitha and Mohammad Nabi also chipped in with a couple of scalps. Ravi Bopara (43*) and Angelo Mathews (20*) guided their side across the line to win the game by seven wickets. The Stars will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Match Details:

Match: Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars, Eliminator, Lanka Premier League 2022

Date and Time: December 22, 2022, Thursday, 7.30 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Pitch Report

The pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium is a balanced surface. The new ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface, and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. They can hit through the line once they get set in the middle.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Weather Forecast

The temperature in Colombo is expected to range between 23 and 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Probable XIs

Kandy Falcons

Expect the Falcons to go with the same XI that featured against the Kings on Wednesday.

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Najibullah Zadran, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Chamika Karunaratne, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Isuru Udana

Colombo Stars

Don’t expect the Stars to tinker with their winning combination for their clash against the Falcons.

Probable XI

Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (c), Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Nishan Madushka (wk), Benny Howell, Mohammad Nabi, Dominic Drakes, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Match Prediction

The Falcons lost to the Kings in the first qualifier, whereas the Stars are coming off a win in their last game. They will be riding with confidence and will be looking to repeat their performance on Thursday.

The Colombo Stars look like a settled unit, and we expect them to seal a berth in the final against the Kings.

Prediction: Colombo Stars to win this encounter.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

