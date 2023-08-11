Lanka Premier League 2023: Match 15, Jaffna Kings vs B-Love Kandy: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming

Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy will lock horns in Match 15 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Saturday, August 12. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will play host to this match.

The Kings, led by Thisara Perera, are currently hanging in the middle of the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.288 thanks to wins in three out of six matches. They beat Colombo Strikers by six wickets in their previous match.

After being asked to chase down a target of 147, the Kings romped home with 33 balls to spare. Nishan Madushka scored 46 runs off 32. The Kings were also helped by the fact the Kings bowled 13 wides.

Kandy, led by Wanindu Hasaranga, have been in stupendous form. After their first two matches, they were languishing at the bottom of the table. But with three wins on the trot, they have moved to the top with six points and a net run rate of +0.498.

They will go into the match after beating Galle Titans by 89 runs. Hasaranga earned the Player of the Match award after he scored 64 runs off 27 balls and picked up four wickets for 17 runs in 3.4 overs.

Jaffna Kings vs B-Love Kandy Match Details

Match: Jaffna Kings vs B-Love Kandy, Match 15, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 12, 2023, Saturday, 03.00 pm IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Jaffna Kings vs B-Love Kandy Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Colombo helped the team batting first in the first leg of the LPL matches. Hence, batting first should be the way forward for teams.

Jaffna Kings vs B-Love Kandy Weather Forecast

There is around a 70 percent chance of rain in Colombo on Saturday. Hence, it would not be a surprise if there are delays and interruptions.

Jaffna Kings vs B-Love Kandy Probable XIs

Jaffna Kings

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Charith Asalanka, Asela Gunaratne, David Miller, Shoaib Malik, Nishan Madushka (wk), Thisara Perera (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara

B-Love Kandy

Fakhar Zaman, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Haris (wk), Angelo Mathews, Asif Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nuwan Pradeep

Jaffna Kings vs B-Love Kandy Match Prediction

B-Love Kandy did not make the best of starts, but are now on a three-match winning streak. Their skipper Wanindu Hasaranga is in the form of his life and there is no reason why Kandy can’t win their upcoming match.

Prediction: B-Love Kandy to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match

Jaffna Kings vs B-Love Kandy Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star TV Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

