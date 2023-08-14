Lanka Premier League 2023: Match 19, B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

B-Love Kandy and Dambulla Aura will lock horns in Match No. 19 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Monday, August 14. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will play host to this match.

Kandy, led by Wanindu Hasaranga, are currently placed second in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.362 thanks to wins in four out of seven matches. They have already advanced to the playoffs.

However, Hasaranga’s men are yet to cement their spot in the top two. If they win their last league game, they will face Dambulla Aura in Qualifier 1. But a loss could see them play in the Eliminator.

The Aura, in the meantime, will be looking to test their bench strength having already sealed their berth in the top two. With 10 points and a net run rate of +0.763, the Aura are sitting pretty at the top of the table.

The Aura are currently on a four-match winning streak and will go into the match after beating Colombo Strikers by 50 runs. They will want to finish the league stage on top of the table by winning the last game.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Match Details

Match: B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura, Match 19, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 14, 2023, Monday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Colombo has been a decent one for the batters. But bowlers have also had their say. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Weather Forecast

There is a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Probable XIs

Dambulla Aura

Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ben McDermott, Alex Ross, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Dushan Hemantha, Hasan Ali, Noor Ahmad, Binura Fernando

B-Love Kandy

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Sahan Arachchige, Angelo Mathews, Ashen Bandara, Asif Ali, Chaturanga de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Isuru Udana, Mohammad Hasnain, Nuwan Pradeep

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Match Prediction

B-Love Kandy will go into the match as favourites since they plenty of play for in their last league game. For the Aura, the upcoming contest is inconsequential.

Prediction: B-Love Kandy to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star TV Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Wanindu Hasaranga to pick up 2 + wickets? Yes No 0 votes