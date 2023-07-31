The Dambulla Aura and the Jaffna Kings will face each other in the fourth match of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, August 1. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will play host to this match.

Led by Kusal Mendis, the Aura did not get off to the best of starts in their campaign. They went down in their opening game after losing to the Galle Titans, led by national captain Dasun Shanaka.

The match went right down to the Super Over where the Dambulla Aura set up a target of 10 runs. Binura Fernando failed to hold his nerve as Bhanuka Rajapaksa struck a four and a six to win it for his side.

The Jaffna Kings, led by Thisara Perera, on the other hand, started their journey in an emphatic manner. They defeated Niroshan Dickwella’s Colombo Strikers by 21 runs in the opening match of the tournament.

Batting first, the Kings posted 174 runs, riding on a half-century from Towhid Hridoy. The Kings successfully defended the target, bowling out the Kings for 152 in 19.4 overs. Skipper Dickwella scored 58 runs off 34 balls, including nine fours and one six, but his efforts went in vain.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Match Details

Match: Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings, Match 4, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 1, 2023, Tuesday, 03.00 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Colombo is not expected to be an absolute belter. There will be a lot of assistance on offer for the bowlers. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Weather Forecast

There is a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around 30 degrees Celsius.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Probable XIs

Dambulla Aura

Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Alex Ross, Hayden Kerr, Binura Fernando, Shahnawaz Dahani, Praveen Jayawickrama, and Ravindu Fernando.

Jaffna Kings

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nishan Madushka (wk), Charith Asalanka, Priyamal Perera, Towhid Hridoy, Dunith Wellalage, Thisara Perera (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dilshan Madushanka, and Hardus Viljoen.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Match Prediction

Jaffna Kings should be able to win the upcoming match against the Dambulla Aura. The Kings looked in excellent form against the Strikers.

Prediction: Jaffna Kings to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star TV Network

Live Streaming: Fancode.

