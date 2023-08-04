Lanka Premier League 2023: Match 7, Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming 

Galle Titans and Jaffna Kings will lock horns in Match No.7 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Friday, August 4. The Pallekele International Stadium will play host to this match.

The Titans, led by Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka, are comfortably placed on top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +2.075. They have won both their matches thus far in the tournament.

They defeated B-Love Kandy by five wickets in their previous match of the tournament. Tim Seifert won the award for the Player of the Match after he scored 74 runs off 39 balls with five fours and as many sixes.

The Kings, led by Thisara Perera, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.267 thanks to victories in one out of two games in the championship.

They started their campaign by beating Colombo Strikers by 21 runs. But then they slumped to a defeat by eight wickets on August 1 at the hands of Dambulla Aura.

Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Match Details

Match: Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings, Match 7, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 4, 2023, Friday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele

Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Pallekele should be a decent one for batting. Teams may opt to field first after winning the toss.

Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Weather Forecast

Playing conditions for the match are not promising by any means. There is a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout. Temperatures will be around 30 degrees Celsius.

Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Probable XIs

Galle Titans

Shevon Daniel, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lasith Croospulle, Tim Seifert (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka (c), Lahiru Samarakoon, Kasun Rajitha, Tabraiz Shamsi, Akila Dananjaya, Richard Ngarava

Jaffna Kings

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Charith Asalanka, Towhid Hridoy, Priyamal Perera, David Miller, Dunith Wellalage, Thisara Perera (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dilshan Madushanka, Hardus Viljoen

Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Match Prediction

The Galle Titans will go into the match as favourites. They are unbeaten in the tournament and have won both their matches in a comprehensive manner.

Prediction: Galle Titans to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match.

Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star TV Network

Live Streaming: Fancode.

