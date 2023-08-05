Lanka Premier League 2023: Match 9, B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming 

The B-Love Kandy and the Jaffna Kings will lock horns with each other in the eighth match of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Saturday, August 5. The Pallekele International Stadium will play host to this match.

Led by Wanindu Hasaranga, Kandy are placed at the bottom of the table. With two points and a net run rate of -1.601, they have plenty of work to do if they are to climb the ladder in the tournament.

But Kandy will be high on confidence after beating the Dambulla Aura by seven wickets in their previous match. Mujeeb Ur Rahman won the Player of the Match award for his figures of 2/17 from four overs.

The Jaffna Kings, on the other hand, are sitting comfortably on top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.894 thanks to wins in two out of three matches. They beat the Galle Titans by eight wickets in their previous match.

Dunith Wellalage won the Player of the Match award for returning with figures of 4/10 from his four overs. On the back of his spell, the Kings restricted the Titans to a below-par score of 117 for the loss of nine wickets.

B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Match Details

Match: B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings, Match 8, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 5, 2023, Friday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele

B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Pitch Report

The venue in Pallekele has had something both for the batters and bowlers. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Weather Forecast

Playing conditions are not expected to be pleasant as there is a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark.

B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Probable XIs

B-Love Kandy

Fakhar Zaman, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Ashen Bandara, Asif Ali, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Hasnain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Dushmantha Chameera.

Jaffna Kings

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Charith Asalanka, Towhid Hridoy, Priyamal Perera, David Miller, Thisara Perera (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Nandre Burger, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, and Nuwan Thushara.

B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Match Prediction

The Jaffna Kings will go into the match as favorites. Although they have struggled a wee bit in the tournament, they will fancy their chances against the Kings.

Prediction: Jaffna Kings to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match.

B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star TV Network

Live Streaming: Fancode.

