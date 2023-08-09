Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Babar Azam and Wanindu Hasaranga lead the charts – Updated after Match 13

Today (8 August) was the last day of the Pallekele-leg of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023. The 12th match saw B-Love Kandy take on the Galle Titans at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The same venue hosted the 13th game in which the Colombo Strikers faced the Jaffna Kings.

After being asked to bat first, B-Love Candy batters contributed heavily as they posted a mammoth 203 on the board. In their reply, the Galle Titans faltered as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and got bundled out on 114 to lose the game by a big margin of 89 runs.

In the 13th game, the Jaffna Kings’ bowlers bowled brilliantly and did a fantastic job to restrict the Colombo Strikers to 146/8. The Jaffna openers then stepped up and gave their side a solid start which propelled them to victory in the 15th over and by a margin of six wickets.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Match 13

Babar Azam of Colombo Strikers continues to lead the most runs charts of the Lanka Premier League 2023. The right-handed batter scored 24 against the Jaffna Kings on Tuesday. He has taken his tally to 235 runs in five games and is the leading run-scorer in the competition. He is averaging 47.

Tim Seifert of Galle Titans missed out against B-Love Candy on Tuesday. Seifert got out cheaply on one off five balls. The Kiwi batter now has 161 runs to his name in five outings and sits below Babar in the most runs list of the Lanka Premier League 2023.

Towhid Hridoy of Jaffna Kings follows Seifert in the most runs list. Hridoy batted lower down the order and remained unbeaten on 14 off nine balls to help his side chase down 147 against the Colombo Strikers. Hridoy has scored 155 runs in six games and averages 38.75 in the tournament.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasarange of B-Love Candy was fantastic in their win over the Galle Titans. After scoring a quickfire 64 off just 27 balls, Hasaranga picked up four wickets, giving away only 17 runs in his 3.4 overs. He was named the Player of the Match. He now has eight wickets to his name and sits at the top of the most wickets list with an average of 12.25.

Dunith Wellalage of Jaffna Kings bowled an economical spell against Colombo Strikers. The left-arm spinner picked up two wickets and conceded only nine runs in his three overs. Wellalage has taken his tally to eight wickets in the competition and sits below Hasaranga with an average of 12.37.

Naseem Shah of Colombo Strikers bowled beautifully against Jaffna Kings. While defending 147, the right-arm pacer grabbed two wickets but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total. Shah also has eight wickets to his name and averages 16 to follow Wellalage in the most wickets list of the Lanka Premier League 2023.