Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: VVS Laxman believes Shoaib Malik can be the game changer in Ind-Pak game

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
251   //    13 Sep 2018, 16:48 IST

New Zealand v Pakistan - 4th ODI
Shoaib Malik

What's the story?

After the England debacle, India's next assignment is the upcoming Asia Cup. Undoubtedly, the most hotly contested encounter would be the India-Pakistan game, given the history and intensity of the two sides' on-field rivalry.

Ahead of the game, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman have already given an indication that according to him, it would be Shoaib Malik who will influence the game for Pakistan greater than any other player.

In case you didn't know...

Pakistan has some sort of an upper hand over India, as Virat Kohli who is one of India's strongest performers against Pakistan (and other teams as well) has been rested after the England series. The UAE factor will also play a role as the venues are like home-away-from-home for Pakistan, while India has rarely tasted victory there. Of the 26 times that the two teams faced off in UAE, Pakistan were the victors 19 times.

The last time India and Pakistan contested each other was in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, when the latter put up a thorough performance to submerge the Indians completely.

The details

Laxman observed that Shoaib Malik, who is married to India's tennis star Sania Mirza, has often performed better than most other players against India. “The reason he does well against India is his experience, he is a good player of spin bowling because in the middle invariably India will look to attack with the spinners and they’ve got two quality risk spinners now in, Chahal and Kuldeep," quipped India's former trusted batsman in a chat session with Star Sports.

"Shoaib Malik is someone who would look to play the anchor role because he has got the ability to rotate the strike, play down the ground, taking easy singles. But at the same time when he presses the accelerator, he can play the big shots and he has got an abundance of experience and he is a champion as far as the wide ball is concerned," he added.

Laxman's words on Malik also has the support of stats, as Malik does have an impressive record against India. His tally currently stands at 1661 runs in 39 matches at an average of over 47. Four of his nine centuries in the format were also racked up against the men in blue.

What's next?

The Asia Cup begins on September 15th, 2018. The much-awaited India-Pakistan game is on 19th September and will be held at the Dubai International Stadium.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shoaib Malik Virat Kohli
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 players who might be playing their last...
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan all-time Asia Cup XI 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players to watch out for in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 batting performances in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Pakistan are likely to win Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 batsmen who can do well in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan's Predicted Squad
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Commentators team announced
RELATED STORY
3 Pakistanis who can become stars in the Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us