Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Rajesh Chauhan, Amay Khurasiya apply for BCCI National selector’s post

Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has thrown his hat for the position of in the national selection panel. The other candidates who have applied for the post include former off-spinner Rajesh Chauhan as well as former left-handed batsman Amay Khurasiya.

As per a report in PTI, all the three candidates have confirmed their application. The last date for applying for the post is Friday, January 24. The BCCI will be replacing the current MSK Prasad, the chief selector (from South Zone) and Gagan Khoda (from Central Zone). However, Sarandeep Singh (from North Zone), Jatin Paranjpe (from West Zone) and Devang Gandhi (from East Zone) will be on the panel for one more season.

Sivaramakrishnan, who was one of India's biggest star in India’s Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket triumph, has been a prominent voice of cricket over the last 20 years as a commentator. He has also followed India's domestic circuit very closely in this role and has also served as a spin bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy. Also, he part of the ICC’s Cricket Committee.

The report also says that former junior chairman of selectors Venkatesh Prasad and former India batting and assitant coach Sanjay Bangar could also apply for the post before the expiry of the deadline and this can then make for an interesting three-way battle for the chief selector's position.

“I have spoken to my family and have decided to apply for the national selector’s position. If BCCI gives me an opportunity, I would like to make a difference. I believe if I get four years, I would leave Indian cricket in a better space in terms of bench strength in all three departments especially spin bowling,” said Sivaramakrishnan.

Chauhan, the off-spinner was one of India's key spinners back in the 90s and hopes he could get the post for the second time.

“I had applied last time also. I am very much interested in the selector’s job and hopefully my name would come up for consideration,” said Chauhan.