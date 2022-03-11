Leatherback Giants vs Steelpan Strikers, Play-off, Trinidad T10 Blast: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Leatherback Giants and Steelpan Strikers will lock horns in the playoff of the Trinidad T10 Blast on Friday, March 12. The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad will host the game.

The Giants could consider themselves a tad unlucky after missing out on the final by a net run rate margin of 0.001. Scoa King made their way through to the title match of the tournament. The Giants beat Blue Devils by two wickets in their previous match on March 10.

After fielding first, the Giants restricted their opponents to 82-7 in ten overs. Vishan Jaggesar was the pick of their bowlers with three wickets for 13 runs. The Giants tracked down the target in the humdinger but failed to edge the Scoa King on net run rate.

Strikers, meanwhile, have had a topsy-turvy campaign thus far. They finished third in the points table with five wins and as many losses. They beat Blue Devils by seven wickets in their previous match.

The Devils scored 119-4 in their ten overs. Imran Khan was the standout bowler for the Strikers with three wickets. The Strikers came out all guns blazing and romped home in 9.3 overs. Opening batter Evin Lewis went berserk, scoring 76 runs off 25 deliveries with the help of five fours and as many as eight sixes.

Leatherback Giants vs Steelpan Strikers Match Details

Match: Leatherback Giants vs Steelpan Strikers, Playoff, Trinidad T10 Blast.

Date: 11 March 2022.

Time: 09:00 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been an excellent one for batting. Bowlers need to work hard to pick up wickets. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the preferred option for both teams.

Weather Report

It should be a clear day with little chance of rain. The temperature should be around the 31-degree Celsius mark.

Predicted Playing XIs

Leatherback Giants

Amir Jangoo, Kamil Pooran, Nicholas Pooran, Terrance Hinds, Vishan Jaggesar, Christopher Vincent, Daron Cruikshank, Aaron Alfred, Sion Hackett, Stephan Soloman.

Steelpan Strikers

Kirstan Kallicharan, Evin Lewis, Anthony Alexander, Vikash Mohan, Adrian Ali, Akeem Alvarez, Imran Khan, Jahron Alfred, Stephon Ramdial, Uthman Muhammad, Akheel Mollon.

Match Prediction

Both teams are strong on paper, and have had their fair share of success in the tournament. However, the Giants seem to have the upper hand and are the favourites to win.

