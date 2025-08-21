Leg and Off: Should India replace Rohit Sharma as ODI captain amid buzz around his future?

Indian cricket's way of dominating the headlines continued with the bombshell news that Shreyas Iyer could potentially replace Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain (via Republic World). Rohit has already retired from the T20I and Test formats.The reports suggested that his ODI future and captaincy would be discussed after the upcoming Asia Cup (T20 format). The Men in Blue will play their next ODI series in Australia, starting October 19.It has been widely rumored that the series could be Rohit's last as ODI captain, with Iyer taking over the role in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.As uncomfortable as the question may be for fans around the country, it is worthwhile to deep-dive into both sides of the coin regarding Rohit's future as India's ODI skipper.Should India replace Rohit Sharma as captain in ODIs, or should he continue in the role? Here are a few factors worth considering before finalizing the groundbreaking decision.#1 Rohit Sharma's recent and Overall Results as captainThere is a legitimate argument for Rohit Sharma as arguably India's greatest ODI captain. Under him, the Asian giants have won 42 out of their 56 ODI outings with a winning percentage of 75.Rohit's winning percentage as ODI captain is the highest among Indian cricketers, with at least 10 games as skipper. Furthermore, Team India has dominated in the two ICC ODI tournaments under the 38-year-old.Despite the pressure of living up to the home fans in the 2023 World Cup, Team India won all nine league stage matches and the semifinal in dominant fashion. They eventually missed clinching one of the most impressive World Cup titles in history with a final defeat to Australia.Yet, India bounced back to right the wrong of the mega event in the 2025 Champions Trophy under Rohit. The side won all three group stage outings, followed by fairly convincing wins in the semifinal and final against Australia and New Zealand, respectively.Given these feats, it is a no-brainer that Rohit Sharma should continue as India's ODI captain based on the numbers.#2 The Impact of Rohit Sharma's batting on the captaincy decisionIndian cricket predominantly makes captaincy decisions by connecting team results with an individual's batting or bowling form. Lest we forget, the Sourav Ganguly-Greg Chappell controversy began, thanks to the former's batting form rather than overall team results under his captaincy.Being the captain can often become a protection blanket for a batter or bowler to enjoy a longer rope. Does the current Indian ODI side have such a dilemma with Rohit Sharma? The answer is an undeniable 'No'.If anything, captaincy has emboldened the 38-year-old to play in a more attacking and impactful way. Rohit's overall batting average as India's ODI skipper reads an impressive 52.20 at a strike rate of almost 112 in 56 matches.His recent form has been equally admirable, with averages of over 50 in 2023 and 2024 and almost 38 this year in ODIs. Rohit's strike rate in all three seasons has been over 100.Even his most recent ODI innings for India is one that fans hold dearly as it helped the side clinch the 2025 Champions Trophy. Chasing 252 on a tricky Dubai track, the Men in Blue fed off Rohit's brilliant 83-ball 76 to complete the run-chase in style.Thus, it is clear that the veteran batter has only upped his batting in ODIs as captain and has shown no signs of slowing down in the format.#3 The 2027 ODI World Cup ImpactTeam India must move their chess pieces with only the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind. The marquee tournament is only two years away, and embarking on any massive change could be risky if all the worst-case scenarios aren't considered.Rohit's outstanding overall numbers as ODI captain, and his experience in leading India in major events, must count for something. None of the other players likely to be in the World Cup squad, barring Virat Kohli, has any valuable captaincy experience in the 50-over format.As incredible as Shreyas Iyer has been in leading his domestic side and IPL franchises to unparalleled success, captaining the national side in a World Cup is a different beast. It is something Gautam Gambhir has discovered on several occasions in his one year as head coach.Hence, despite playing only the ODI format and being at the backend of his stellar career, Rohit must rightfully enjoy preferential treatment when it comes to captaining the 50-over side.Verdict: Team India must follow the 'If it ain't broke, don't fix it' theory and continue with Rohit Sharma as their ODI captain for the foreseeable future