×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Legacy Vs Performance: Will Pant find a place in India's '19 WC squad? 

Aditya Das
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
46   //    24 Oct 2018, 18:40 IST

How Rishabh Pant might find is way into the Indian unit
How Rishabh Pant might find is way into the Indian unit

With talismanic wicket-keeper batsman, MS Dhoni not at his peak, wicket-keeper position in the cricket team is not a steady spot anymore. In recent times, we have seen many wicket-keepers such as Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, Dinesh Karthik are being tried.

One standout performer from that never-ending list is Rishabh Pant. The 21 years old Delhi boy, was recently received a call for the Indian team touring England. After smashing a ton in England, he continued his sublime form in the test series against Windies, which lead to the maiden call-up for ODI team against Windies.

Can Pant replace Dhoni ahead of 2019 World-cup? There is no second thought about what Dhoni can bring to the table for the Indian Cricket team. He has been the mastermind behind many of India's famous victories. With an average run in Asia Cup, many eyebrows are raised regarding Dhoni's performance with the bat, while there is no doubt regarding the glove-work.

Dhoni has scored 225 runs with an average of 28.13 so far in 2018. If we observe Dhoni's statistics in 2016,2017,2018 in ODI cricket, he has scored runs with an average of 27.80, 60.62,28.13 and with a strike rate of 80.12, 84.73, 67.37 respectively. Here, the strike rates are more alarming than the averages with which he has scored runs. With top three of Indian batting line-up firing regularly, Dhoni is expected to carry on the scoring rate throughout the innings.

In recent times, Dhoni himself along with many pundits of cricket has raised doubt on his strike rotating capability. As a lower middle order batsman, one is expected to have those big shots and strike rotating capability in his book. With Hardik, Kedar, Pant around, it will be tough for Dhoni to continue with these kinds of performances.

Even with Pant's inclusion in the ODI team, there are slim chances of him finding a place in playing XI as a wicket-keeper. Team management had given enough time to Dhoni to re-invent his batting abilities, but Dhoni has not been able to capitalize on those chances. On the other hand, not only Pant but also Dinesh Karthik has utilized their limited opportunities.

So, it is a matter of time that team management has to ask themselves that "Are we giving chances to Dhoni just for his clever tactics and brilliant glove-work behind the wicket or Dhoni has to add some value to Indian batting line-up?"

In past, we have seen some of the legends pushing their carrier too far, without giving the performance expected out of them. Is it the same case for Dhoni? There is no doubt about the fact that only Dhoni has the right to decide when to call it a day. Dhoni himself won't want to be a burden for the team. Management should have a word with Dhoni regarding his performances. With the World Cup knocking at the door, Management along with Kohli should have clear visibility regarding whom they want to give a ticket to the most prestigious Cricket tournament.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant
Aditya Das
CONTRIBUTOR
Rishabh Pant: Solution for Middle-Muddle or Power-packed...
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni or Rishab Pant. Who should be played in the...
RELATED STORY
3 players who can cement their place in India ODI XI...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Captain Kohli should find a way to give...
RELATED STORY
Will MS Dhoni be a part of the World Cup squad?
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who can cash-in their opportunity...
RELATED STORY
Five Indian players to watch out for in the ODI series...
RELATED STORY
Why Virat Kohli should prefer Rayudu and Pandey over...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 5 things that can unfurl for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Rishabh Pant to be included for the Windies ODI...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 185/3 (27.4 ov)
LIVE
Windies need 137 runs to win from 22.2 overs
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us