Legend 90 League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The inaugural edition of the Legend 90 League is set to begin on February 6, 2025, with all matches being hosted at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The tournament will run from February 6 to 17, culminating in the final on February 18. This highly anticipated event will feature several former Indian cricketers, including Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and Harbhajan Singh.

The Legend 90 League will showcase seven teams led by the respective captains:

Dubai Giants - Shakib Al Hasan

Chhattisgarh Warriors - Suresh Raina

Haryana Gladiators - Harbhajan Singh

Gujarat Samp Army - Yusuf Pathan

Big Boys - Chris Gayle

Delhi Royals - Shikhar Dhawan

Rajasthan Kings - Dwayne Bravo

These teams will compete in a 90-ball format, with a total of 21 league matches leading up to the final. Each team is required to utilize five bowlers, with a cap of three overs per bowler. However, one bowler may be allowed to bowl an additional over.

The opening match will feature the Royals against the Warriors on February 6. The 90-ball-per-side format offers a unique challenge for players, promising an exciting and fast-paced tournament that will highlight the skill and experience of cricketing legends from around the world.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Legend 90 League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, February 6

Match 1 - Chattisgarh Warriors vs Delhi Royals, 7:00 PM

Friday, February 7

Match 2 - Rajasthan Kings vs Dubai Giants, 4:00 PM

Match 3 - Gujarat Samp Army vs Big Boys, 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 8

Match 4 - Delhi Royals vs Rajasthan Kings, 4:00 PM

Match 5 - Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Dubai Giants, 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 9

Match 6 - Big Boys vs Delhi Royals, 4:00 PM

Match 7 - Gujarat Samp Army vs Dubai Giants, 7:00 PM

Monday, February 10

Match 8 - Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Big Boys, 4:00 PM

Match 9 - Rajasthan Kings vs Gujarat Samp Army, 7:00 PM

Tuesday, February 11

Match 10 - Dubai Giants vs Haryana Gladiators, 4:00 PM

Match 11 - Delhi Royals vs Gujarat Samp Army, 7:00 PM

Wednesday, February 12

Match 12 - Rajasthan Kings vs Big Boys, 4:00 PM

Match 13 - Haryana Gladiators vs Chhattisgarh Warriors, 7:00 PM

Thursday, February 13

Match 14 - Delhi Royals vs Dubai Giants, 4:00 PM

Match 15 - Gujarat Samp Army vs Haryana Gladiators, 7:00 PM

Friday, February 14

Match 16 - Big Boys vs Dubai Giants, 4:00 PM

Match 17 - Rajasthan Kings vs Haryana Gladiators, 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 15

Match 18 - Haryana Gladiators vs Big Boys, 4:00 PM

Match 19 - Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Rajasthan Kings, 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 16

Match 20 - Haryana Gladiators vs Delhi Royals, 4:00 PM

Match 21 - Gujarat Samp Army vs Chhattisgarh Warriors, 7:00 PM

Monday, February 17

Final - TBC vs TBC, 4:00 PM

Legend 90 League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Legend 90 League 2025 via the FanCode app and website.

Legend 90 League 2025: Full Squads

Rajasthan Kings

Ankit Rajpoot, Phil Mustard, Shahbaz Nadeem, Faiz Fazal, Shadab Jakati, Jaskaran Malhotra, Imran Tahir, Jaykishan Kolsawala, Dwayne Bravo, Rajesh Bishnoi, Corey Anderson, Pankaj Rao, Samiullah Shinwari, Rajat Singh, Ashley Nurse, Dawlat Zadran, and Manpreet Gony.

Gujarat Samp Army

Obus Pienaar, William Perkins, Saurabh Tiwari, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Kesrick Williams, Shapoor Zadran, Jesal Karia, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Yusuf Pathan, Mausif Khan, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Ashraful, Chaturanga de Silva, Miguel Cummins, and Navin Stewart.

Delhi Royals

Lendl Simmons, Danushka Gunathilaka, Angelo Perera, Sharad Lumba, Bipul Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Rajwinder Singh, Rayad Emrit, Ross Taylor, Jerome Taylor, Denesh Ramdin, Sumit Narwal, and Parvinder Awana.

Big Boys

Matt Prior, Shannon Gabriel, Ishan Malhotra, Varun Aaron, Monu Kumar, Neil Broom, Chris Gayle, Karanveer Singh, Chirag Gandhi, Robin Bist, Vinod Chawariya, Upul Tharanga, Tamim Iqbal, Naman Sharma, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kapil Rana, Herschelle Gibbs, and Abdur Razzak.

Chhattisgarh Warriors

Siddarth Kaul, Sheldon Jackson, Pawan Negi, Kevon Cooper, Suresh Raina, Vishal Kushwah, Martin Guptill, Abhishek Sakuja, Ambati Rayudu, Amit Verma, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Amit Mishra, Rishi Dhawan, Kalim Khan, Unmukt Chand, Manoj Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun, and Colin de Grandhomme.

Haryana Gladiators

Pawan Suyal, Subodh Bhati, Praveen Gupta, Abu Nechim, Anureet Singh, Imran Khan, Asela Gunaratne, Ishank Jaggi, Harbhajan Singh, Nagendra Chaudhary, Ben Dunk, Rikki Clarke, Peter Trego, Chadwick Walton, and Manan Sharma.

Dubai Giants

Shakib Al Hasan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Siddharth Trivedi, Kevin O'Brien, Hamilton Masakadza, Liam Plunkett, Dwayne Smith, Christopher Mpofu, Luke Fletcher, Brendan Taylor, Rahul Yadav, Richard Levi, and Kennar Lewis.

