Legend 90 League 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The inaugural edition of the Legend 90 League is set to kick off on February 6, 2025, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The tournament, running until February 17, will culminate with the final match on February 18.

The much-anticipated event will bring together several iconic former Indian cricketers, including Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and Harbhajan Singh, promising an exciting and competitive cricketing experience.

The tournament will feature seven teams, each captained by a prominent player from the cricketing world. The teams include the Dubai Giants, led by Bangladesh former captain, Shakib Al Hasan, while the Chhattisgarh Warriors, is being captained by Suresh Raina.

The Haryana Gladiators, under the leadership of Harbhajan Singh; the Gujarat Samp Army, guided by Yusuf Pathan, while the Big Boys is captained by the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle. The Delhi Royals will be led by Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, and the Rajasthan Kings will have former West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo at the helm.

A total of 21 league matches will take place before the grand finale. The distinctive format promises an exciting and fast-paced cricketing spectacle, with plenty of action for the fans to enjoy.

With a mix of international legends and a fresh format that sets it apart, the Legend 90 League is set to offer an exciting opportunity for these cricketing greats to showcase their talents once more. Set in the vibrant city of Raipur, the event will surely make an indelible mark on the cricketing calendar.

Legend 90 League 2025 telecast channel list

The matches of the Legend 90 League shall also be live telecasted on Sony Sports Network, which shall provide live telecast on Sony Sports Channel.

Legend 90 League 2025: Live Streaming Details

Indian viewers can access the live streaming of the Legend 90 League on the FanCode app and website with the tour pass for just rupees 89.

