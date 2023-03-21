Legends Cricket Trophy 2023, Match 1, Chandigarh Champs vs Guwahati Avengers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Chandigarh Champs and Guwahati Avengers are set to face off in Match No. 1 of the KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, March 22. The match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

The Avengers have a strong squad at their disposal. Upul Tharanga and Sanath Jayasuriya form a lethal opening pair. Peter Trego didn’t get to play for England, but was a stalwart for Somerset in County Cricket. Yusuf Pathan is fresh off playing in the LLC 2023.

Monty Panesar and Tino Best are expected to lead the bowling attack. Best is known for his sheer pace, while Panesar can still bamboozle a number of batters with his guile. Anureet Singh is also effective with the ball.

The Champs, on the other hand, are a little short on firepower, but can’t be underestimated by any means. TM Dilshan is an effective all-rounder and gave a glimpse of his very best in the recently concluded LLC in Doha.

Ross Taylor is a reliable figure in the middle-order and a lot will depend on how the former New Zealand batter plays. Irfan Pathan can still swing the ball both ways and will lead the bowling attack with Praveen Kumar.

Chandigarh Champs vs Guwahati Avengers Match Details:

Match: Chandigarh Champs vs Guwahati Avengers, Match 1, KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023

Date and Time: March 22, 2023, Wednesday, 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad

Chandigarh Champs vs Guwahati Avengers Pitch Report

Nothing much is known about the pitch in Ghaziabad. Hence, teams can opt to field first, gage the nature of the surface before coming out to bat.

Chandigarh Champs vs Guwahati Avengers Weather Forecast

There will be a seven percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the game, but the heavens are unlikely to open up. Temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark.

Chandigarh Champs vs Guwahati Avengers Probable XIs

Chandigarh Champs

TM Dilshan, R Bisht, A Sanan, Ross Taylor, Irfan Pathan, B Seth, J Bagesh, Praveen Kumar, P Thapar, M Saini, R Dutta

Guwahati Avengers

Upul Tharanga, Sanath Jayasuriya, C Ghadi, Peter Trego, Yusuf Pathan, S Nagar, P Tagade, Monty Panesar, Anureet Singh, Tino Best, V Khanna

Chandigarh Champs vs Guwahati Avengers Match Prediction

The Guwahati Avengers look a slightly stronger team on paper compared to their opponents and will go into the match as the favorites.

Prediction: Guwahati Avengers to win the match.

Chandigarh Champs vs Guwahati Avengers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

