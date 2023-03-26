Legends Cricket Trophy 2023, Match 10, Chandigarh Champs vs Nagpur Ninjas: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Chandigarh Champs and Nagpur Ninjas are set to lock horns in Match No. 10 of the KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 on Sunday, March 26. The match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

The Champs, led by Monty Panesar, have arguably been the standout team of the tournament. They are placed at the top of the table with four points and a net run rate of 4.280, the best among all the teams in the tournament.

They will go into the game after beating the Indore Knights by seven wickets on March 23. Prior to that, they also thumped the Guwahati Warriors by seven wickets courtesy of Bhanu Seth's unbeaten 130.

The Ninjas, led by Harbhajan Singh, have had a torrid time in the tournament thus far. They are placed fifth in the table with a net run rate of -0.396, having lost all three of their matches.

In their last match, they lost to the Patna Warriors by five wickets on March 24. After being asked to chase down 148 by the Nagpur Ninjas, the Warriors went past the finish line with five balls to spare.

Chandigarh Champs vs Nagpur Ninjas Match Details

Match: Chandigarh Champs vs Nagpur Ninjas, Match 10, KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023.

Date and Time: March 26, 2023, Sunday, 03:00 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad.

Chandigarh Champs vs Nagpur Ninjas Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Ghaziabad isn’t expected to be kind to the bowlers. Batters can play their shots on the up and teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Chandigarh Champs vs Nagpur Ninjas Weather Forecast

There will be a seven percent chance of rain, but the heavens are unlikely to open up. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark.

Chandigarh Champs vs Nagpur Ninjas Probable XIs

Chandigarh Champs

Bhanu Seth, Gaurav Tomar, Ranjit Khirid, Robin Bist, Puneet Kumar, Praveen Thapar, Mukesh Saini, Amit Sanan, Dharmendra Rana (wk), Monty Panesar (C), Praveen Kumar.

Nagpur Ninjas

Richard Levi, Virender Singh, Satnam Singh, Abhimanyu Khod (wk), Kuldeep Hooda, Reetinder Sodhi, Prince, Vishwajeet Solanki, Parvinder Awana, Harbhajan Singh (C), Dilhara Fernando.

Chandigarh Champs vs Nagpur Ninjas Match Prediction

The Champs will be brimming with confidence after winning both their matches while the Ninjas struggle to find momentum. The Champs should be able to beat the Ninjas.

Prediction: Chandigarh Champs to win the match.

Chandigarh Champs vs Nagpur Ninjas Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

