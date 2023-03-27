Legends Cricket Trophy 2023, Match 13, Guwahati Avengers vs Nagpur Ninjas: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Guwahati Avengers and Nagpur Ninjas are set to face each other in Match No. 13 of the KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 on Monday, March 27. The match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

The Avengers, led by Yusuf Pathan, are precariously placed fourth in the table with two points from three matches. They will go into the game after beating the Vizag Titans by six wickets on Sunday.

After opting to field first, the Avengers restricted the Titans to 78 in 16 overs. Tino Best, Anureet Singh, Varun Khanna and Amit Tomar picked up two wickets apiece. The Avengers chased down the target in 7.3 overs.

The Ninjas, on the other hand, are struggling at the bottom of the table. Having lost all four of their matches thus far, Harbhajan Singh’s men haven’t found their rhythm thus far in the championship.

They will go into their next match after losing to the Chandigarh Champs by eight wickets on Monday. After being asked to chase down 159, the Champs won with nine balls to spare.

Guwahati Avengers vs Nagpur Ninjas Match Details:

Match: Guwahati Avengers vs Nagpur Ninjas, Match 13, KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023

Date and Time: March 27, 2023, Monday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad

Guwahati Avengers vs Nagpur Ninjas Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Ghaziabad has been a good one for the batters. Teams should look to field first after winning the toss.

Guwahati Avengers vs Nagpur Ninjas Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 20s.

Guwahati Avengers vs Nagpur Ninjas Probable XIs

Guwahati Avengers

Upul Tharanga, Sanath Jayasuriya, C Ghadi, Peter Trego, Yusuf Pathan, S Nagar, P Tagade, Monty Panesar, Anureet Singh, Tino Best, V Khanna

Nagpur Ninjas

Richard Levi, Virender Singh, Satnam Singh, Abhimanyu Khod (wk), Kuldeep Hooda, Reetinder Sodhi, Prince, Vishwajeet Solanki, Parvinder Awana, Harbhajan Singh (C), Dilhara Fernando.

Guwahati Avengers vs Nagpur Ninjas Match Prediction

Guwahati Avengers started their campaign with two defeats on the trot, but they will be high on confidence after winning their previous game. They will go into the match as favorites.

Prediction: Guwahati Avengers to win the match.

Guwahati Avengers vs Nagpur Ninjas Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

