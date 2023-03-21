Legends Cricket Trophy 2023, Match 2, Indore Knights vs Nagpur Ninjas: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Indore Knights and Nagpur Ninjas are set to lock horns in Match No. 2 of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, March 22. The match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

The Ninjas aren’t short of firepower by any stretch of the imagination, especially in the bowling department. Harbhajan Singh was recently among the leading wicket-takers in the 2023 LLC in Doha, where he also picked up a four-wicket haul.

Dilhara Fernando, Vinay Kumar and Parwinder Awana form a strong bowling attack. Reetinder Singh Sodhi used to be a handy all-rounder during his playing days. A lot will depend on Richard Levi in the batting department as the right-hander is a hard-hitter of the cricket ball.

The Knights, on the other hand, have a strong top order. Dilshan Munaweera can hit the ball hard and is most likely to open the batting with the left-handed Phil Mustard. Suresh Raina should bat at No. 3 and is expected to perform.

But it remains to be seen if they can tackle the power-packed bowling unit of the Ninjas. Sreesanth and Ishwar Pandey will lead the pace attack.

Indore Knights vs Nagpur Ninjas Match Details:

Match: Indore Knights vs Nagpur Ninjas, Match 2, Legends Cricket Trophy 2023

Date and Time: March 22, 2023, Wednesday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad

Indore Knights vs Nagpur Ninjas Pitch Report

Details aren’t available about the nature of the pitch in Ghaziabad. But a fairly decent batting track can be expected. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Indore Knights vs Nagpur Ninjas Weather Forecast

There is a minimum chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s.

Indore Knights vs Nagpur Ninjas Probable XIs

Indore Knights

Dilshan Munaweera, Phil Mustard, Suresh Raina, A Sharma, J Giri, R Tyagi, R Dhabi, I Pandey, S Sreesanth, S More, R Chauhan

Nagpur Ninjas

Richard Levi, A Khod, V Wilson, K Hooda, S Singh, V Singh, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Harbhajan Singh, Pravinder Awana, Vinay Kumar, Dilhara Fernando

Indore Knights vs Nagpur Ninjas Match Prediction

The Ninjas have a strong bowling lineup, which is good enough to demolish the best of batting lineups. They will go into the match as the favorites.

Prediction: Nagpur Ninjas to win the match.

Indore Knights vs Nagpur Ninjas Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

