Legends Cricket Trophy 2023, Match 4, Nagpur Ninjas vs Vizag Titans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Nagpur Ninjas and Vizag Titans are set to face each other in Match No. 4 of the KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 on Thursday, March 23. The match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

The Ninjas, led by Harbhajan Singh, didn’t quite make the greatest start as they lost to Suresh Raina’s Indore Knights by 11 runs on Wednesday (March 22). They are placed fifth in the table with a net run rate of -0.550.

Kuldeep Hooda tried his heart out with both bat and ball, but failed to take his team past the finish line. He picked up four wickets, after which he smashed 77 runs off 42 balls with seven fours and five sixes.

The Titans have a strong squad at their disposal. Virender Sehwag and Nick Compton should open the batting for them. Stuart Binny and Thisara Perera are effective all-rounders and can play a big role for their team.

Isuru Udana should lead their bowling attack and is someone who also plays the big shots in the hour of need. Ali Murtuiza and Ishan Malhotra are also experienced campaigners.

Nagpur Ninjas vs Vizag Titans Match Details

Match: Nagpur Ninjas vs Vizag Titans, Match 4, KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023

Date and Time: March 23, 2023, Thursday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad

Nagpur Ninjas vs Vizag Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Ghaziabad has been a decent one for the batters and bowlers may not have a lot of room for error. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Nagpur Ninjas vs Vizag Titans Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark and there is no chance of rain for the time being. Playing conditions will be pleasant.

Nagpur Ninjas vs Vizag Titans Probable XIs

Nagpur Ninjas

Richard Levi, Virender Singh, Satnam Singh, Abhmanyu Khod (wk), Kuldeep Hooda, Reetinder Sodhi, Prince, Vishwajeet Solanki, Pravinder Awana, Harbhajan Singh (C), Dilhara Fernando

Vizag Titans

Virender Sehwag, Nick Compton, M Singh, A Thakur, Stuart Binny, Thisara Perera, A Nuniwal, S Kumar, Isuru Udana, Ali Murtuza, Ishan Malhotra

Nagpur Ninjas vs Vizag Titans Match Prediction

The Titans have a strong squad and the Ninjas may find it tough to beat them. The Titans will go into the match as favorites.

Prediction: Vizag Titans to win the match.

Nagpur Ninjas vs Vizag Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

