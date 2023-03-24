Legends Cricket Trophy 2023, Match 6, Chandigarh Champs vs Vizag Titans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Chandigarh Champs and Vizag Titans are set to lock horns in Match No.6 of the KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 on Friday (March 24). The match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

The Champs, led by Monty Panesar, have arguably been the standout team in the tournament. They sit on top of the table with four points and a net run rate of 4.280 courtesy of victories in both their matches.

The Champs will go into their next game after beating Dilshan Munaweera’s Indore Knights by seven wickets. After restricting the opponents to 107 for the loss of eight wickets, the Champs chased down the target with 40 balls to spare.

The Titans, led by Virender Sehwag, are placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of 0.050. They defeated the Nagpur Ninjas in their first game, but only by a margin of one run.

Stuart Binny won the award for the Player of the Match after he scored 49 runs off 18 balls and picked up a crucial wicket. Nick Compton also scored 58 runs off 45 balls while opening the batting for his team.

Chandigarh Champs vs Vizag Titans Match Details:

Match: Chandigarh Champs vs Vizag Titans, Match 6, KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023

Date and Time: March 24, 2023, Friday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad

Chandigarh Champs vs Vizag Titans Pitch Report

The pitch in Ghaziabad has been excellent for the batters and bowlers will need to be on their toes to get rewarded. Teams should opt to field first.

Chandigarh Champs vs Vizag Titans Weather Forecast

There will be a 20 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark.

Chandigarh Champs vs Vizag Titans Probable XIs

Chandigarh Champs

Bhanu Seth, Gaurav Tomar, Ranjit Khirid, Robin Bist, Puneet Kumar, Praveen Thapar, Mukesh Saini, Amit Sanan, Dharmendra Rana (wk), Monty Panesar (C), Praveen Kumar

Vizag Titans

Virender Sehwag (C), Nick Compton, M Singh, A Thakur, Stuart Binny, Thisara Perera, A Nuniwal, S Kumar, Isuru Udana, Ali Murtuza, Ishan Malhotra

Chandigarh Champs vs Vizag Titans Match Prediction

The Champs have looked unstoppable thus far in the tournament, having won both their matches pretty comfortably. They will go into their next game as favorites.

Prediction: Chandigarh Champs to win the match.

Chandigarh Champs vs Vizag Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

