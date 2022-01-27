3 players who are yet to retire but are part of Legends League Cricket 2022 squads

Legends League Cricket 2022 is currently underway in Oman with the India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants competing for the championship. The Asia Lions have played all four of their matches in the league round, earning four points by winning two games.

The World Giants and the India Maharajas have played three games each. The Giants have recorded two wins, while the Maharajas have only one victory to their name. Thursday night's battle between the Giants and the Maharajas will decide the two finalists of Legends League Cricket 2022.

Most of the cricketers participating in Legends League Cricket have retired, but the following three names have participated in this tournament without calling it a day on their international careers.

#1 Imran Tahir - Plays for World Giants in Legends League Cricket 2022

Imran Tahir actively plays in T20 leagues across the world. He has registered himself for the IPL 2022 Auction and will be in action during the Pakistan Super League 2022 as well. If Cricket South Africa recall him to the national squad, Tahir is also ready to play international cricket.

Interestingly, Tahir represented the World Giants in the first half of Legends League Cricket 2022. He played two matches, where he could not scalp a single wicket. However, he scored a match-winning half-century against the India Maharajas.

Tahir slammed a 19-ball 52* and set a new record for the fastest fifty in the Legends League Cricket. The 42-year-old is likely to continue playing for another couple of years.

#2 Chris Gayle - Member of World Giants team

Chris Gayle was named in the World Giants squad for Legends League tournament. However, the Universe Boss is yet to play a match in the tournament. He is currently in Bangladesh, playing for Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League.

With two more matches remaining in Legends League, it will be interesting to see if Gayle joins the World Giants squad soon. Like Imran Tahir, Gayle has not called it a day on his international career.

Many fans feel the T20 World Cup 2021 was Gayle's last appearance for the West Indies, but the left-handed batter is yet to make an official statement.

#3 Shoaib Malik - Member of Asia Lions squad

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik won the Lanka Premier League last month with the Jaffna Kings squad. After the tournament, Malik found a place in the Asia Lions squad for the Legends League.

It will be interesting to see if Malik gets a game in the tournament because the Asia Lions have played all of their group stage matches, but the all-rounder did not feature in their match squad.

Malik is also part of the MGM Cricket Club squad for the Sharjah CBFS T20 2022, a tournament which is currently underway. However, he is yet to play any matches for his team. Malik may return to the cricket field in PSL 2022, where he is a member of the Peshawar Zalmi team.

