Legends League Cricket 2022 Final, World Giants vs Asia Lions: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The final of the inaugural season of the Legends League Cricket will see the World Giants lock horns with the Asia Lions at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket in Oman, on January 29.

The World Giants have been thoroughly dominant throughout the season. Having won three of their four fixtures, they finished the league stage as table-toppers. Having lost their tournament-opener, the Giants bounced back to win all their following games. They registered a five-run victory over the India Maharajas in an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Batting first, the World Giants put up a massive 228-run total. Herschelle Gibbs was the top scorer for the Giants, scoring a quick-fire 46-ball 89. Phil Mustard (33-ball 57) and Kevin O’Brien (14-ball 34) propelled the Giants to an above-par total.

Ryan Sidebottom and Morne Morkel claimed two wickets each and were the top wicket-takers for the Giants. Albie Morkel and Brett Lee each claimed one wicket to amplify the Maharajas' struggles.

The Asia Lions have won two of their four league stage matches. Having gone down to the India Maharajas in the tournament-opener, the Lions turned their campaign around to win two of their next three games. The Asia Lions may not have ended the group stage on a winning note. However, they are a formidable side and will be keen to take the field on Saturday.

Batting first, the Lions registered a modest 149-run total. Asghar Afghan was the top scorer, scoring a 26-ball 41. Cameos from Upul Tharanga and Romesh Kaluwitharna got the Lions to a respectable total. Muttiah Muralitharan claimed two wickets while Nuwan Kulasekara claimed one wicket but in a losing effort.

World Giants vs Asia Lions, The Final Match Details

Match: World Giants vs Asia Lions, The Final LLC 2022

Date & Time: 29th January 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket, Oman

World Giants vs Asia Lions, The Final Pitch Report.

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is a batting paradise where the ball comes on nicely onto the bat. The pitch offers some turn for the spinners and the ball is expected to nip around while it is still new and hard. The team that wins the toss will look to bowl first.

World Giants vs Asia Lions, The Final Weather Report.

Clear skies are expected to be a feature of the matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 19 and 25 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected throughout the day.

World Giants vs Asia Lions, The Final Probable XIs

World Giants

Kevin Pietersen, Phil Mustard (wk), Herschelle Gibbs, Kevin O’Brien, Albie Morkel, Jonty Rhodes, Darren Sammy (c), Morne Morkel, Brett Lee, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar

Asia Lions

Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-Ul-Haq (c), Romesh Kaluwitharna (wk), Nuwan Kulasekara, Mohammad Rafique, Chaminda Vaas, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shoaib Akhtar

World Giants vs Asia Lions, The Final Match Prediction

The World Giants finished the league stage with a win and have the momentum. Both sides have their fair share of match winners amongst their ranks. Based on current form, the Giants are favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

World Giants vs Asia Lions, The Final TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

