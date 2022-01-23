Legends League Cricket 2022, India Maharajas vs Asia Lions: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India Maharajas will take on Asia Lions in the fourth match of the Legends League Cricket 2022. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) will host this exciting contest.

The last time these two sides met, the India Maharajas won the game by six wickets.

It was a close-fought contest and the Maharajas managed to hold their nerves to seal the game in the last over. However, they lost their next game against the World Giants.

After being asked to bat first, the Maharajas posted 209 on the board, losing three wickets, thanks to a blistering ton from Naman Ojha at the top of the order.

The bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals but failed to finish the game as Imran Tahir scored a quickfire fifty off 18 balls to help his side chase down the mammoth total. The Maharajas will have to be on their toes while facing the Asia Lions in their upcoming clash.

The Asia Lions lost their opening game against the India Maharajas but bounced back to beat the World Giants in their next clash. They bowled first and the bowlers failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Giants scored 205 in their 20 overs.

However, the batters were up to the task as contributions from their middle order helped them chase down the total with four balls to spare. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Match Details:

Match: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, Match 4, Legends League Cricket 2022

Date and Time: January 24, 2022, Monday, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely.

The bowlers have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface as they often go on a journey on missing their mark.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Monday. Temperatures in Muscat are expected to range between 16 and 23 degrees Celsius.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Dhaka Probable XIs

India Maharajas

Naman Ojha displayed a batting masterclass at the top of the order in the side's previous game as he scored a stunning century to help them post 209 on the board.

Munaf Patel and Stuart Binny picked up two wickets each, but the team failed as a unit as they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

Naman Ojha (wk), Stuart Binny, Wasim Jaffer, S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif (c), Yusuf Pathan, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, RP Singh, Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel

Asia Lions

Nuwan Kulasekara and Mohammad Hafeez picked up two wickets apiece as the World Giants scored 205 in their 20 overs. Contributions from Tilakaratne Dilshan (52) and Upul Tharanga (63) helped them chase down the total with four balls to spare.

Probable XI

Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kamran Akmal (wk), Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Hafeez, Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Asghar Afghan, Azhar Mahmood, Umar Gul, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chaminda Vaas, Muttiah Muralitharan

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Match Prediction

India Maharajas lost to the World Giants in their last game whereas the Asia Lions defeated the Giants in a high-scoring affair.

The Maharajas will be looking to get back to winning ways and it will be a cracker of a contest on Monday as both sides will come out all guns blazing.

The India Maharajas have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: India Maharajas to win this encounter.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

